Pumas UNAM vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

San Diego FC look to close out their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series at LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM on Tuesday night.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, February 10 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Olímpico Universitario | Mexico City, Mexico
The aggregate winner advances to the Round of 16, where they'll face reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca in March.
If the teams are level on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
Pumas have their backs against the wall following San Diego's dominant 4-1 win in Leg 1.
Robert Morales opened the scoring with a stunning acrobatic finish in the 11th minute, only for the Chrome-and-Azul to flip the script with a four-goal barrage late in the second half.
Morales's golazo provides a lifeline for Pumas, who could advance with a 3-0 victory in regulation time due to the away-goals rule.
However, if San Diego score in Leg 2, the hosts would need to win by four goals or more. A 4-1 result would send the series to extra time.
Tournament debuts don't come much better than San Diego's, as the Chrome-and-Azul delivered a statement performance with their 4-1 win.
Four straight goals from Manu Duah, David Vazquez, Alex Mighten and Luca Bombino secured an epic come-from-behind victory at Snapdragon Stadium, giving head coach Mikey Varas's side a dream start to life in the continental competition.
It's the latest milestone for a club that entered the record books during their historic 2025 MLS expansion season, earning 63 points and 19 wins before making the Western Conference Final.
Just days into their sophomore campaign, can San Diego make even more history in Mexico City?