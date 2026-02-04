Pumas UNAM vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

San Diego FC look to close out their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series at LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM on Tuesday night.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

If the teams are level on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.

The aggregate winner advances to the Round of 16, where they'll face reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca in March.

Pumas have their backs against the wall following San Diego's dominant 4-1 win in Leg 1.

Robert Morales opened the scoring with a stunning acrobatic finish in the 11th minute, only for the Chrome-and-Azul to flip the script with a four-goal barrage late in the second half.

Morales's golazo provides a lifeline for Pumas, who could advance with a 3-0 victory in regulation time due to the away-goals rule.