Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Way-too-early 2022 MLS MVP candidates sorted by tier

By Andrew Wiebe @Andrew_Wiebe

It’s never too early to handicap the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race. (It is definitely too early to handicap the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race.)

As you get your mind right for Week 4, let’s take a closer look at the way-too-early MVP favorites, the contenders off to slow (or injured starts), the long shots and everyone else in between. If you’re looking for someone to watch, these guys are a good place to start.

I feel confident that all five finalists will come from this tiered list. That’s easy to say when you list 24 players. 😉

Early & Obvious Favorites

CLB_Lucas_Zelarayan_HEA
Lucas Zelarayán
Midfielder · Columbus Crew

Zelarayan has four goals (plus two assists) to lead the league on just 1.16 xG, per TruMedia & Stats Perform data, thanks to some audacious outside-the-18 bombazos. That pace does not seem sustainable!

But it’s also not out of the realm of possibility that the Armenian international could have a Hany Muhktar-like season, say 15-18 goals and 12-15 assists. If he does and the Crew get back to their fall 2020 form…

LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA
Chicharito
Forward · LA Galaxy

If there is even a trickle of service, the man is going to score goals in bunches. After three games, Hernandez is second in the league in xG. With two goals, he’s actually underperforming his service based on the xG model. That won’t last long for a guy who scored 16 open-play goals in just over 1,700 minutes last year. He’s as safe a Golden Boot presented by Audi favorite as there can be, thus an MVP favorite as well.

If their body cooperates, they'll be there

SEA_Raul_Ruidiaz_HEA
Raúl Ruidíaz
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC

I love Fredy Montero as much as the next MLS expansion era nerd, but Ruidiaz is a different sort of problem. This team won’t be at its best until the Peruvian is fit and up top. If he is fit and up top, watch out. Goals, goals, goals. There are four trophies up for grabs for Seattle, and goals and trophies have a way of crowning MVPs.

ATL_Josef_Martinez_HEA
Josef Martínez
Forward · Atlanta United

We’re all still waiting for the old Josef to return, but he may not even have to be the vintage, snarling version of himself to score 20 goals. Patience, folks. The Five Stripes are a work in progress, but things could start clicking quickly.

Taty Castellanos in Red

RBNY_Patryk_Klimala_HEA
Patryk Klimala
Forward · New York Red Bulls

Klimala leads MLS in xG (2.46). He’s sixth in xA (1.48). He’s got one goal and three assists, and that seems a tad disappointing, somehow. What’s that tell you? First, he’s been somewhat wasteful/unlucky in front of goal, last in MLS (-1.46) in Goals Above Average (G – xG). That, plus his defensive work rate and relentless channel running, gets you to the Taty reference (high volume chance getter, but middling output compared to xG). Second, the assist pace will taper off once Lewis Morgan regresses to the mean.

But if the mean is top five (or even top 10) in both xG and xA and the Red Bulls way keeps producing results, with even more attacking pieces coming into the team (hello, fellow DP Luquinhas), Klimala's got a real chance to be an MVP finalist at the end of the year.

David Gass Theorem

If you aren’t an Extratime listener, which you should be/tell your friends if you already are, then you might not know about the David Gass Theorem. In a nutshell, signings from outside the league take at least a year to get truly comfortable and fully productive. These three guys could (keyword!) follow the theorem to an MVP-caliber year.

ATX_Sebastián_Driussi_HEA
Sebastián Driussi
Forward · Austin FC

Special player, potentially special team with a fun/verde narrative. The vibes are good.

PHI_Daniel_Gazdag_HEA
Dániel Gazdag
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

I’m not saying he is on the same level as Zelarayan or Mukhtar, but a double-double season is very possible.

ATL_Luiz_Araújo_HEA
Luiz Araújo
Forward · Atlanta United

First, get healthy. Second, turn potential and talent into a final product in the attacking third.

Will they be in MLS for the entire year?

If they are, they aren’t just MVP contenders. They’re favorites.

LAFC_Carlos_Vela_HEA
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

We all know what Vela is capable of. It’s just a matter of staying on the field long enough for LAFC to do it.

NYC_Valentin_Castellanos_HEA
Valentín Castellanos
Forward · New York City FC

Hey, maybe we could get another full year of Taty!

NE_Adam_Buksa_HEA
Adam Buksa
Forward · New England Revolution

Another Supporters’ Shield is not likely, but a 20-goal season ought to be the expectation if, for whatever reason, Buksa isn’t sold this summer.

Tony Meola MVP

CHI_Gabriel_Slonina_HEA
Gaga Slonina
Goalkeeper · Chicago Fire FC

Never going to happen, but three shutouts in three games and 2.52 xG prevented is an ideal start for the still 17-year-old (!!!) Slonina.

Big name, but no guarantees

CHI_Xherdan_Shaqiri_HEA
Xherdan Shaqiri
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

Shaqiri might be able to do it on his own, and help is coming in the form of Jairo Torres come early May (and perhaps others). Once he learns the ropes and establishes relationships with his teammates, anything is possible.

MIA_Gonzalo_Higuain_HEA
Gonzalo Higuaín
Forward · Inter Miami CF

This is not a meme pick. Things are testy in Miami, but who knows what could happen on this rollercoaster?!?

MVPs gotta make the playoffs

CIN_Luciano_Acosta_HEA
Luciano Acosta
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati

Pat Noonan’s Union-like system is IDEAL for Lucho. He was brilliant through the chaos of 2021, so what can he be with structure and consistency around him?

Young American attackers

MTL_Djordje_Mihailovic_HEA
Djordje Mihailovic
Midfielder · CF Montréal

CF Montréal can focus on MLS now they're out of CCL. Djordje can focus on adding goals to his already prodigious assist game. If he does, watch out. We could be witnessing a massive leap.

DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · FC Dallas

Ferreira is going to have every chance to put up 15g and 10a. Will he (and his teammates) finish those chances? That is the question.

Last year's finalists are still ballers

NE_Carles_Gil_HEA
Carles Gil
Midfielder · New England Revolution

Just watch this dude for a full game. Every touch. Every pass. Every feint. Every little space-opening movement. Every run to recover the ball. Gil is unbelievably talented and puts in the work, too. It won’t be easy to deny him another MVP after 2021's award.

NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Slow start, but just wait until Nashville play at home for almost the entire second half of the season at GEODIS Park (opens May 1).

SKC_Daniel_Salloi_HEA
Dániel Sallói
Forward · Sporting Kansas City

I don’t know if Salloi will be as productive as he was last year, but 15-20 combined goals and assists ought to be his new baseline.

SEA_João_Paulo_HEA
João Paulo
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

Non-No. 10 midfielders probably only get one shot at MVP. Paulo had it, even if his influence and ability don’t change.

This year's Joao Paulo

COL_Mark-Anthony_Kaye_HEA
Mark-Anthony Kaye
Midfielder · Colorado Rapids

If I was going to choose one Rapid to contend for the award, it would be Kaye. He’ll have some highlight moments in the box, plus dominate and dictate games in the center of the park.

Best player on contenders (maybe?)

How could I leave these two out, despite relatively quiet starts?

SKC_Johnny_Russell_HEA
Johnny Russell
Forward · Sporting Kansas City

You could argue Russell should have been an MVP finalist last year!

MIN_Emanuel_Reynoso_HEA
Emanuel Reynoso
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC

Reynoso might just be the best pure No. 10 in MLS.

