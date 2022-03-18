Way-too-early 2022 MLS MVP candidates sorted by tier

I feel confident that all five finalists will come from this tiered list. That’s easy to say when you list 24 players. 😉

As you get your mind right for Week 4 , let’s take a closer look at the way-too-early MVP favorites, the contenders off to slow (or injured starts), the long shots and everyone else in between. If you’re looking for someone to watch, these guys are a good place to start.

But it’s also not out of the realm of possibility that the Armenian international could have a Hany Muhktar -like season, say 15-18 goals and 12-15 assists. If he does and the Crew get back to their fall 2020 form…

Zelarayan has four goals (plus two assists) to lead the league on just 1.16 xG, per TruMedia & Stats Perform data, thanks to some audacious outside-the-18 bombazos. That pace does not seem sustainable!

If there is even a trickle of service, the man is going to score goals in bunches. After three games, Hernandez is second in the league in xG. With two goals, he’s actually underperforming his service based on the xG model. That won’t last long for a guy who scored 16 open-play goals in just over 1,700 minutes last year. He’s as safe a Golden Boot presented by Audi favorite as there can be, thus an MVP favorite as well.

I love Fredy Montero as much as the next MLS expansion era nerd, but Ruidiaz is a different sort of problem. This team won’t be at its best until the Peruvian is fit and up top. If he is fit and up top, watch out. Goals, goals, goals. There are four trophies up for grabs for Seattle , and goals and trophies have a way of crowning MVPs.

We’re all still waiting for the old Josef to return, but he may not even have to be the vintage, snarling version of himself to score 20 goals. Patience, folks. The Five Stripes are a work in progress, but things could start clicking quickly.

Klimala leads MLS in xG (2.46). He’s sixth in xA (1.48). He’s got one goal and three assists, and that seems a tad disappointing, somehow. What’s that tell you? First, he’s been somewhat wasteful/unlucky in front of goal, last in MLS (-1.46) in Goals Above Average (G – xG). That, plus his defensive work rate and relentless channel running, gets you to the Taty reference (high volume chance getter, but middling output compared to xG). Second, the assist pace will taper off once Lewis Morgan regresses to the mean.

But if the mean is top five (or even top 10) in both xG and xA and the Red Bulls way keeps producing results, with even more attacking pieces coming into the team (hello, fellow DP Luquinhas), Klimala's got a real chance to be an MVP finalist at the end of the year.

