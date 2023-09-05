Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 30

Goal of the Matchday

MLS is a North American-based league, but it's also the league of choice for many players across the globe. That's highlighted by the September international window, as well as AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees for Matchday 30 – where Belgium, Finland, Colombia and Brazil are represented.

Christian Benteke: With D.C. United desperate for points to keep afloat in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs push, Benteke delivered in a big way, scoring a brace in a 4-0 rout of Chicago Fire FC. The Belgian international broke out of a personal dry spell in the ninth minute, chesting down a clipped long service from Mateusz Klich and cutting the ball to his left foot to shed Fire defender Rafael Czichos before depositing a tidy finish in front of goal.

Alex Ring: Austin FC were mere minutes from a 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution before Ring came to the rescue at the death. The midfielder latched onto a second ball outside the 18-yard box and hammered a left-footed blast past a diving Earl Edwards Jr. to ensure a share of the points at Gillette Stadium.

Brayan Vera: Real Salt Lake’s Rocky Mountain Cup dominance continued Saturday with a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids and Vera got the party started in the 19th minute. The Colombian’s perfectly-struck left-footed free kick rose over Rapids goalkeeper Marko Ilic, who managed a slight touch on the blistering attempt.

Evander: The Portland Timbers trailed the rival Seattle Sounders 2-0 before a red card to Léo Chú opened the door for a comeback completed by a sensational leveling strike by Evander. The Brazilian midfielder took a pass from Yerson Mosquera and with time and space, unleashed a long-range rocket over a diving Stefan Frei in the 70th minute to secure a big road point.

Check out all of the nominees below:

