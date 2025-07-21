Inter Miami's Jordi Alba wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF left back Jordi Alba claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 26, securing 42.7% of the fan vote.

It was a throwback golazo, as Lionel Messi and Alba linked up for the first goal in Inter Miami's 5-1 win at the New York Red Bulls .

2nd place, Pedro de la Vega (26.4%): The Argentine attacker ensured Seattle Sounders FC earned three points on Saturday, capping a powerful run from midfield with a long-range screamer in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

3rd place, Luca Orellano (26.2%): FC Cincinnati sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings thanks to a left-footed blast from distance by Orellano, the difference in a 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake.

4th place, Kaick (4.7%): It was an aesthetically pleasing first goal for the Brazilian midfielder, who launched a first-time effort into the upper left-hand corner to open the floodgates in FC Dallas' 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC.