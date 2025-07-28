Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27

Leagues Cup 2025 is upon us, but before digging into some mouthwatering MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, let’s savor some stunning golazos from Matchday 27 up for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Vote for your favorite here .

Mikael Uhre: The Philadelphia Union moved atop the Supporters’ Shield standings thanks to their super-sub, who scored the 89th-minute winner with a quick cut to his left foot before a clinical far-post finish in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Robert Taylor: The Finnish international also conjured up some late magic, capping Austin FC’s 4-2 win over D.C. United with a low shot from distance that caromed in off the far post.