USMNT climb in FIFA Men’s World Rankings as World Cup nears 

The US men’s national team now sits No. 14 in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, climbing one spot after the June international window.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team has two more chances to climb the rankings before November’s World Cup, as they’ll face two World Cup-bound teams from Asia during the September international window: Japan on Sept. 23 and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27. Both friendlies will be played in Europe.

The USMNT are drawn into Group B at the World Cup, where they’ll face England (No. 5), Wales (No. 19) and Iran (No. 23) in Qatar.