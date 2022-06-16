Stock up, stock down & what we learned from the USMNT's June camp ahead of the World Cup

The US men’s national team ’s June camp is in the books. Now, instead of counting the days/weeks/months until this autumn’s World Cup , we’re counting the minutes. There are just 180 of them left.

So this was the bigger and arguably more important of the two post-World Cup qualifying camps. It gave head coach Gregg Berhalter a chance to both solidify the core of the roster, while at the same time introducing some new tactical concepts. We now know:

The top two players on the depth chart at virtually every position, bar center forward and left back.

At least two different formational/tactical tweaks Berhalter’s got up his sleeve.

Perceived shortcomings of a few of the starters and how Berhalter is willing to adjust for that.

In all, the guys who came into camp that we were all pretty sure would be invited to the next one, and then the next one after that (which is, you know, the actual World Cup) all played fairly well. There was not an instance of a regular, or a perceived regular, playing himself off the roster. Instead, guys like Luca De La Torre, Jesus Ferreira and Aaron Long played at a level that almost certainly puts them on the plane – which is where every sane person thought they’d be in the first place.

The flip side is we didn’t really see any of the newcomers make a particularly great case for themselves. Cameron Carter-Vickers (as of now I’ve got him on the plane) probably comes closest, but that’s more by default after Erik Palmer-Brown’s disaster class against Uruguay and the fact that neither Mark McKenzie nor James Sands were invited in the first place. Meanwhile guys like Joe Scally and Haji Wright… ooof.

With that in mind, let’s go through what we saw: