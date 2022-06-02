Recap: USMNT 3, Morocco 0

Both squads are heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the USMNT placing third in Concacaf and Morocco one of Africa's five qualified nations.

Haji Wright scored on his senior-team debut, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah each found the scoresheet, and the US men's national team cruised to a 3-0 victory in their international friendly against Morocco at FC Cincinnati 's TQL Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Yanks struck for the opening two goals within a six-minute span in the first half, starting with a 26th-minute tally from Aaronson, fresh off his announced transfer from Austria's RB Salzburg to Premier League side Leeds United. Christian Pulisic created the opportunity with a magnificent first touch to bring down a long ball from Walker Zimmerman before evading a pair of defenders in the box and finding Aaronson with an unselfish layoff.

Weah then doubled the lead on 32 minutes, teeing up a wicked strike from outside the area that was hit with too much pace for Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to keep from stinging the back of the net.

Following a trio of substitutions to start the second half, the US added a third from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Pulisic drew a foul in the Morocco area. Pulisic initially strode to the spot before making way for Wright, who drilled the attempt for his first international goal just 18 minutes after entering the contest.