Recap: USMNT 3, Morocco 0

Haji Wright scored on his senior-team debut, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah each found the scoresheet, and the US men's national team cruised to a 3-0 victory in their international friendly against Morocco at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Both squads are heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the USMNT placing third in Concacaf and Morocco one of Africa's five qualified nations.
The Yanks struck for the opening two goals within a six-minute span in the first half, starting with a 26th-minute tally from Aaronson, fresh off his announced transfer from Austria's RB Salzburg to Premier League side Leeds United. Christian Pulisic created the opportunity with a magnificent first touch to bring down a long ball from Walker Zimmerman before evading a pair of defenders in the box and finding Aaronson with an unselfish layoff.
Weah then doubled the lead on 32 minutes, teeing up a wicked strike from outside the area that was hit with too much pace for Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to keep from stinging the back of the net.
Following a trio of substitutions to start the second half, the US added a third from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Pulisic drew a foul in the Morocco area. Pulisic initially strode to the spot before making way for Wright, who drilled the attempt for his first international goal just 18 minutes after entering the contest.
Morocco missed their best chance to pull one back in the 76th minute, when the visitors were awarded a penalty kick for a foul called on USMNT substitute Joe Scally amid apparently no contact. But Morocco's Selim Amallah couldn't best goalkeeper Matt Turner from the spot, instead ringing the crossbar to preserve the clean sheet.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: In their first tune-up for the World Cup after their successful qualifying campaign, the US starters looked sharp in the first half before making way for a handful of second-half substitutions that gave manager Gregg Berhalter a look at several players vying for a Qatar roster spot. The Yanks also saw the return of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who made a second-half cameo for his first appearance since sustaining a foot injury that kept him out of the final window of the Octagonal.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This first touch from Pulisic was world-class work from the Chelsea attacker and capped off an all-around gorgeous team goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: A former standout on the US youth international circuit, Wright made a positive impression in finding the scoresheet during his first senior cap. With the No. 9 position still arguably the USMNT's biggest question mark heading into Qatar, the 24-year-old Antalyaspor forward might have earned himself another chance to make his case.
Next Up
- USA: Sunday, June 5 vs. Uruguay | 5 pm ET (FOX, Univision, TUDN) | International Friendly
- MAR: Thursday, June 9 vs. South Africa | 3 pm ET | Africa Cup of Nations qualification