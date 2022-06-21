USMNT facing Japan & Saudi Arabia in September as World Cup prep continues

The US men’s national team ’s march to the World Cup will continue with two friendlies in September against Qatar 2022 participants from Asia, the federation announced Tuesday morning.

They’ll first meet Japan on Sept. 23 at a to-be-revealed venue, then they’ll meet Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 in ​​Murcia, Spain. The Japan match will reportedly occur in Germany, with kickoff times to be announced on a later date.

That gives the USMNT four tuneup matches against World Cup participants after facing Uruguay (0-0 draw) and Morocco (3-0 win) during the June international window.

The September window is the final gathering period for national teams before the World Cup this November and December, where the USMNT will face England, Iran and Wales in Group B.