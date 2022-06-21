USMNT facing Japan & Saudi Arabia in September as World Cup prep continues

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The US men’s national team’s march to the World Cup will continue with two friendlies in September against Qatar 2022 participants from Asia, the federation announced Tuesday morning.

They’ll first meet Japan on Sept. 23 at a to-be-revealed venue, then they’ll meet Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 in ​​Murcia, Spain. The Japan match will reportedly occur in Germany, with kickoff times to be announced on a later date.

That gives the USMNT four tuneup matches against World Cup participants after facing Uruguay (0-0 draw) and Morocco (3-0 win) during the June international window.

The September window is the final gathering period for national teams before the World Cup this November and December, where the USMNT will face England, Iran and Wales in Group B.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to measure ourselves against fellow World Cup participants,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “Together with the two games in June against Morocco and Uruguay, we will have experienced a great diversity of styles and quality opponents to help us prepare for what lies ahead at the World Cup in November.”

Japan background

Japan are drawn into Group E at the World Cup alongside Costa Rica, Germany and Spain. That’ll mark their seventh-consecutive World Cup appearance after three prior Round of 16 trips.

The Samurai Blue went 15W-2L-1D during AFC qualifying and are led by the likes of Sampdoria defender Maya Yoshida, Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino, VfL Bochum striker Takuma Asano and more.

The USMNT and Japan last met in an international friendly on Feb. 10, 2006, in San Francisco, a game the hosts won 3-2.

Saudi Arabia background

Saudi Arabia are expected to give the USMNT an Iran-like test, having gone 13W-1L-4D during AFC qualifying. All of their players competed in the domestic league, with Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari each recording seven goals in qualifying.

The USMNT have gone 3W-2L-1D versus the Green Falcons, against whom head coach Gregg Berhalter earned his first cap in 1994.

Saudi Arabia are in Group C at the World Cup alongside Argentina, Mexico and Poland. Qatar 2022 marks their sixth World Cup appearance, highlighted by a Round of 16 trip in 1994.

USMNT's World Cup schedule

US Men's National Team World Cup

