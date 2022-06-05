Recap: USMNT 0, Uruguay 0

The US men's national team and Uruguay traded chances but neither side managed a breakthrough goal, settling for a 0-0 draw in Sunday's international friendly at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park.
It was the second match for the US of the June international window as the Yanks now look ahead to Concacaf Nations League play following Sunday's draw and Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Morocco.
After weathering some early pressure from Uruguay, the US saw their two best chances of the first half come from Jesus Ferreira. The FC Dallas forward first saw a laser shot from inside the area denied by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in the 19th minute, then had a header off a cross from Inter Miami's DeAndre Yedlin go high just two minutes later.
The visitors had a golden look at an opener in the 63rd minute of a back-and-forth second half, when Uruguay's Federico Valverde had a point-blank look on goal, set up by a cross from Matías Vecino. But the Real Madrid star saw the first-time attempt denied by a snap reaction save from NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson to keep the match scoreless.
Uruguay looked primed to finally break through in second-half stoppage time after getting loose on a breakaway that ended with an open shot from Edinson Cavani, only for the Manchester United forward to put the attempt just wide to cap off the scoreless draw.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This was a great test for the USMNT, as the tempo and intensity of the match, and the high quality of the opposition are similar to what they'll be facing at the World Cup. With that in mind, the Yanks will be happy with how they controlled the game for stretches, though the chances they yielded to Valverde and Cavani arguably should have been punished. Looking ahead to Nations League, there's still much to be determined regarding the World Cup roster, with the No. 9 role, goalkeeper and left center back all seemingly still up for grabs.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It could have been a different story if Uruguay could have converted this 63rd-minute look, which was denied by a gigantic, clean-sheet-preserving save from Sean Johnson.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: As has become a regular occurrence, Yunus Musah was at the center of multiple dangerous sequences in transition for the US, once again showcasing his head-turning abilities in dribbling, passing and ball progression.
Next Up
- USA: Friday, June 10 vs. Grenada | 10 pm ET (ESPN+, Univision, TUDN) | Concacaf Nations League
- URU: Saturday, June 11 vs. Jamaica | 4 pm ET | International Friendly