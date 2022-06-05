Recap: USMNT 0, Uruguay 0

The US men's national team and Uruguay traded chances but neither side managed a breakthrough goal, settling for a 0-0 draw in Sunday's international friendly at Sporting Kansas City 's Children's Mercy Park.

It was the second match for the US of the June international window as the Yanks now look ahead to Concacaf Nations League play following Sunday's draw and Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Morocco.

After weathering some early pressure from Uruguay, the US saw their two best chances of the first half come from Jesus Ferreira. The FC Dallas forward first saw a laser shot from inside the area denied by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in the 19th minute, then had a header off a cross from Inter Miami's DeAndre Yedlin go high just two minutes later.

The visitors had a golden look at an opener in the 63rd minute of a back-and-forth second half, when Uruguay's Federico Valverde had a point-blank look on goal, set up by a cross from Matías Vecino. But the Real Madrid star saw the first-time attempt denied by a snap reaction save from NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson to keep the match scoreless.