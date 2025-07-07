Mexico win 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup over USA

Mexico retained their Concacaf Gold Cup crown and were named regional champions for a record 10th time on Sunday evening, rallying for a 2-1 victory over the United States at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

An MLS connection gave the US a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute when former FC Dallas center back Chris Richards headed Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter's free kick off the crossbar and narrowly over the line.

After sustained pressure, Mexico equalized in the 27th minute when Raúl Jiménez smashed a first-time shot past New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese. The Fulham FC striker celebrated with a moving tribute to former club teammate Diogo Jota, the Portuguese forward who tragically passed away on Thursday morning.

Edson Álvarez then gave Mexico the 2-1 lead, heading home a redirected free kick in the six-yard box. The West Ham midfielder's effort was initially ruled offside before being awarded in the 78th minute following Video Review, cementing El Tri as back-to-back Gold Cup champions.

