Recap: El Salvador 1, USMNT 1

The US men's national team rallied back from a 1-0 deficit and a second-half red card to Paul Arriola , salvaging a 1-1 draw at El Salvador in Concacaf Nations League play delivered by a stoppage-time equalizer from Jordan Morris .

The USMNT was just minutes away from taking a tough road defeat in an intense, often chippy contest that saw each side reduced to 10 men in the second half, until the Seattle Sounders' attacker came through with a headed finish to allow the Yanks to escape with the draw.

The hosts took the lead on 35 minutes through what might have been an intended cross from Alexander Larin that turned into a spectacular golazo. The Comunicaciones defender sent in his attempt from well outside the area on the left side, seeing the ball zip past US goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and into the top corner.

The US then went down a man in the 70th minute as Arriola was sent off for a studs-up tackle on Larin. But they would only play shorthanded for the next nine minutes, as El Salvador's Ronald Rodriguez was sent off in the 79th to put the numbers back even for the rest of the match.