Recap: El Salvador 1, USMNT 1

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

The US men's national team rallied back from a 1-0 deficit and a second-half red card to Paul Arriola, salvaging a 1-1 draw at El Salvador in Concacaf Nations League play delivered by a stoppage-time equalizer from Jordan Morris.

The USMNT was just minutes away from taking a tough road defeat in an intense, often chippy contest that saw each side reduced to 10 men in the second half, until the Seattle Sounders' attacker came through with a headed finish to allow the Yanks to escape with the draw.

The hosts took the lead on 35 minutes through what might have been an intended cross from Alexander Larin that turned into a spectacular golazo. The Comunicaciones defender sent in his attempt from well outside the area on the left side, seeing the ball zip past US goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and into the top corner.

The US then went down a man in the 70th minute as Arriola was sent off for a studs-up tackle on Larin. But they would only play shorthanded for the next nine minutes, as El Salvador's Ronald Rodriguez was sent off in the 79th to put the numbers back even for the rest of the match.

That gave the Yanks a lifeline for an equalizer, one they took advantage of right at the start of second-half stoppage time. It was Morris with a header assisted by Luca de la Torre, giving the Yanks the goal they needed to salvage the 1-1 result.

Goals

  • 35' - SLV - Alexander Larin | WATCH
  • 90'+1' - USA - Jordan Morris | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: A lot was working against the USMNT in this game, starting with some suboptimal field conditions, then the unfortunate concession on the opener, and then the red card to Arriola. With that in mind, it was some impressive moxie shown by Gregg Berhalter's men to salvage the draw in one of the more difficult environments in Concacaf, even if the performance as a whole underscored that there's still plenty to work on for this group ahead of the World Cup.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This was headed to a 1-0 defeat for the Yanks until de la Torre and Morris combined for this gutsy leveler.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: On a difficult rainy night, Yunus Musah never stopped running, fought to the end and showed an incredible level that will be key for the USMNT in Qatar.

Next Up

  • SLV: Monday, March 27 at USMNT | TBD (Paramount+, TUDN in US) | Concacaf Nations League
  • USA: TBD | September International Window
US Men's National Team El Salvador Concacaf Nations League

Related Stories

Stock boost? Sounders' Jordan Morris makes World Cup case with huge equalizer for USMNT
USMNT Player Ratings: Musah, McKennie and Morris stand out in muddy El Salvador draw
USMNT seek to end June camp “on a good note” against “more aggressive” El Salvador
More News
More News
Stock boost? Sounders' Jordan Morris makes World Cup case with huge equalizer for USMNT

Stock boost? Sounders' Jordan Morris makes World Cup case with huge equalizer for USMNT
USMNT Player Ratings: Musah, McKennie and Morris stand out in muddy El Salvador draw
Concacaf Nations League

USMNT Player Ratings: Musah, McKennie and Morris stand out in muddy El Salvador draw
Recap: El Salvador 1, USMNT 1
Concacaf Nations League

Recap: El Salvador 1, USMNT 1
Atlanta United defeats Pachuca in inaugural American Family Insurance Cup 

Atlanta United defeats Pachuca in inaugural American Family Insurance Cup 
Houston Dynamo president John Walker will step down after 2022 season

Houston Dynamo president John Walker will step down after 2022 season
Costa Rica top New Zealand in playoff, clinch final World Cup spot

Costa Rica top New Zealand in playoff, clinch final World Cup spot
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | June 14, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | June 14, 2022
GOAL: Alex Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 89th minute
0:39

GOAL: Alex Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 89th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: El Salvador vs. US Men's National Team | June 14, 2022
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: El Salvador vs. US Men's National Team | June 14, 2022
GOAL: Jordan Morris, USA - 91st minute
0:39

GOAL: Jordan Morris, USA - 91st minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10