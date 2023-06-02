USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of U-20 World Cup quarterfinal

The United States are chasing history at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup , hoping Sunday’s quarterfinal clash with Uruguay can result in the program’s first semifinal trip since the 1989 tournament.

Whoever wins between the US and Uruguay will meet Israel or Brazil in a June 8 semifinal. Those latter nations compete Saturday afternoon.

The US, winners of three straight Concacaf U-20 Championships, feature 14 MLS homegrown players on their roster and several prominent alumni. Head coach Mikey Varas navigated several call-up challenges, like most programs, so this isn’t their A-level team.

The US, after topping Group B and dispatching New Zealand in the Round of 16 , are the only nation to reach the quarterfinals of the last four U-20 World Cups. They're also the only team to not concede a goal at this year’s Argentina-based tournament.

And then there were eight. All eyes on 🇺🇸 vs. 🇺🇾 on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/lQYR7JnhYl

The US, with a plus-10 goal differential, have grown into the tournament with each game. They also have a Golden Boot contender in San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, whose three goals put him in a tie for third place. Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna boasts a team-leading three assists.

The biggest question facing Varas and his staff is if they introduce Wolfsburg winger Kevin Paredes (D.C. United homegrown product) and Hajduk Split midfielder Rokas Pukštas (ex-Sporting Kansas City academy) into the starting XI. Both players joined the US for the knockout stage following pre-arranged agreements with their European teams, and bring a difference-making ability that could tilt the scales.

Two guarantees may be Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina and Philadelphia Union center back Brandan Craig, who have played all 360 minutes for the USA thus far in Argentina. Slonina, a Chicago Fire FC homegrown product, is among the best youth-level goalkeepers in the world. Craig is one of three Union homegrowns at the tournament (midfielder Jack McGlynn and attacker Quinn Sullivan are the others), and they're only missing a fourth because Eintracht Frankfurt didn't release attacker Paxten Aaronson.