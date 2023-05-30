USA reach U-20 World Cup quarterfinals with New Zealand rout

The United States have reached a fourth straight quarterfinal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup , accomplishing that Tuesday afternoon with a 4-0 rout of New Zealand to maintain their perfect record at the tournament’s 2023 edition in Argentina.

Head coach Mikey Varas’ team, which topped Group B and is yet to concede through the Round of 16, will face either Uruguay or Gambia on Sunday, June 4 in the quarterfinals. That to-be-determined opponent will be known by Thursday afternoon.

The US U-20s surged into a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff laced home a grass-cutter from distance, beating New Zealand goalkeeper Kees Sims to the far post. That was just a preview, as the floodgates opened in the second half.