Matchday

USA reach U-20 World Cup quarterfinals with New Zealand rout

USA U-20s highlight 5.30.23
MLSsoccer staff

The United States have reached a fourth straight quarterfinal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, accomplishing that Tuesday afternoon with a 4-0 rout of New Zealand to maintain their perfect record at the tournament’s 2023 edition in Argentina.

Head coach Mikey Varas’ team, which topped Group B and is yet to concede through the Round of 16, will face either Uruguay or Gambia on Sunday, June 4 in the quarterfinals. That to-be-determined opponent will be known by Thursday afternoon.

The US U-20s surged into a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff laced home a grass-cutter from distance, beating New Zealand goalkeeper Kees Sims to the far post. That was just a preview, as the floodgates opened in the second half.

San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell (61’) struck a left-footed shot to the far post, FC Dallas defender Justin Che (75’) cleaned up a clinical counterattack on the goalmouth, and Philadelphia Union defender Brandan Craig sent in a perfect free kick that former Sporting Kansas City academy midfielder Rokas Pukštas (82’) headed home at the far post.

The US got a scare in second-half stoppage time when goalkeeper Gaga Slonina took a slight knock. But the Chelsea shot-stopper and Chicago Fire FC homegrown played until full-time, capping a game where he made a sterling 11th-minute stop on midfielder Jay Herdman, who competes in MLS NEXT Pro with Whitecaps 2 and is the son of Canada men’s national team head coach John Herdman.

Goals

  • 14' - USA - Owen Wolff | WATCH
  • 61' - USA - Cade Cowell | WATCH
  • 75' - USA - Justin Che | WATCH
  • 82' - USA - Rokas Pukštas | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After beating Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia in the group stage, the US put in their best performance of the U-20 World Cup. They'll be surging with confidence after resoundingly beating New Zealand and have flexed impressive depth and tactical flexibility. How far can this U-20 group go with a bevy of first-team regulars and MLS homegrowns?
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna led a fantastic counter-attack midway through the second half, putting the game to bed.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Cowell got his third goal of the U-20 World Cup and was a constant threat to New Zealand's backline. The Earthquakes' homegrown is having a fantastic tournament and surely generating some transfer buzz.

Next Up

  • USA: June 4 vs. To be determined | U-20 World Cup quarterfinals
  • NZL: End of tournament
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
FIFA U-20 World Cup US Under-20 Men’s National Team Matchday

Related Stories

Vela: LAFC will "fight until the end" for CCL trophy vs. Club León
USA begin U-20 World Cup knockouts vs. New Zealand: "We can win it all"
Philadelphia Union's Julián Carranza named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Vancouver Whitecaps players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
MLS Matchday 16: Best Parlay Picks

MLS Matchday 16: Best Parlay Picks
USA reach U-20 World Cup quarterfinals with New Zealand rout
FIFA U-20 World Cup

USA reach U-20 World Cup quarterfinals with New Zealand rout
From #MLS4RSL to CCL favorites? LAFC leave MLS community divided
National Writer: Charles Boehm

From #MLS4RSL to CCL favorites? LAFC leave MLS community divided
MLS Matchday 16: Best Bets and Predictions 

MLS Matchday 16: Best Bets and Predictions 
USMNT coach change: BJ Callaghan to lead Nations League, Gold Cup as Anthony Hudson departs

USMNT coach change: BJ Callaghan to lead Nations League, Gold Cup as Anthony Hudson departs
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 15?
1:45

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 15?
Player of the Matchday 15: Julián Carranza
0:57

Player of the Matchday 15: Julián Carranza
Bangers only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:27

Bangers only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Chicharito sees red in LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC
5:01
Instant Replay

Chicharito sees red in LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC
More Video