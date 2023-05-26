USA reach U-20 World Cup knockouts: Cade Cowell sparks Group B-topping win

After their latest triumph in Argentina, head coach Mikey Varas’ team will face a to-be-determined third-place finisher in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, May 30. The Concacaf champions posted a plus-six goal differential in Group B while obtaining three straight shutout victories over Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia across a week-long stretch.

Cowell’s breakthrough came in the 38th minute, embarking on a stunning solo run from midfield before cutting past several defenders and finishing low past goalkeeper Adam Hrdina. Tsakiris then doubled the US advantage in the 96th minute, collecting a chipped pass from Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan before finishing at the near post.