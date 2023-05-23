Diego Luna opens floodgates for USA in U-20 World Cup victory over Fiji

The United States have all but secured passage to the knockout round at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, earning a 3-0 victory over Fiji on Tuesday through second-half goals from three MLS youth standouts in Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell and Atlanta United winger Caleb Wiley.
The Yanks were building off a 1-0 win over Ecuador from last Saturday, and now will conclude Group B play on Friday when facing Slovakia (2 pm ET | FS2, Universo). Each group’s top two teams, plus the top four third-place finishers, qualify for the Round of 16 at the Argentina-based tournament.
After being held scoreless in the first half, the US U-20s found their finishing boots starting in the 66th minute when Luna collected a loose ball and curled home the opener to beat Fiji goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib.
Cowell joined the fun with a far-post blast in the 88th minute, then Wiley cleaned up a 99th-minute free kick from Philadelphia Union defender Brandan Craig that deflected off the near post.
The US outshot Fiji by a 31-6 margin, but left it late in a game the Concacaf champions were expected to comfortably win against the Oceanic qualifier.