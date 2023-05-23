Diego Luna opens floodgates for USA in U-20 World Cup victory over Fiji

The Yanks were building off a 1-0 win over Ecuador from last Saturday, and now will conclude Group B play on Friday when facing Slovakia (2 pm ET | FS2, Universo). Each group’s top two teams, plus the top four third-place finishers, qualify for the Round of 16 at the Argentina-based tournament.

After being held scoreless in the first half, the US U-20s found their finishing boots starting in the 66th minute when Luna collected a loose ball and curled home the opener to beat Fiji goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib.

Cowell joined the fun with a far-post blast in the 88th minute, then Wiley cleaned up a 99th-minute free kick from Philadelphia Union defender Brandan Craig that deflected off the near post.