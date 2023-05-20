USA down Ecuador at U-20 World Cup behind Jonathan Gómez golazo

The United States started their 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign with a flourish Saturday afternoon, getting a 93rd-minute game-winner from defender Jonathan Gómez to beat Ecuador 1-0 as Group B play began in Argentina.

Gómez’s shining moment involved a left-footed belter into the top corner, collecting a hopeful cross from Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff before blasting his effort past Ecuador goalkeeper Gilmar Napa.

But then Gómez, an FC Dallas academy product, booked all three points with his unstoppable shot, ensuring the Yanks’ persistent pressure would pay off and set a positive course toward advancing to the knockout rounds.