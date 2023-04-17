USA vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

Concacaf’s biggest rivalry returns Wednesday evening when the US men’s national team host Mexico for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico, a new friendly series against teams from North, Central, or South America.

While Wednesday’s match bears hardly any impact on the summertime outlook for either regional power, there’s little motivation needed when the US and Mexico meet. That’s even apparent during this non-FIFA window friendly, where coaches were left calling in domestic-heavy squads sans the vast majority of their Europe-based stars.

These rivals both have their eyes on bigger prizes in June and July, meaning Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup silverware. The USMNT are title-holders in both tournaments, having twice beaten El Tri in quick succession back in 2021 – and they'll meet June 15 in the Nations League semifinals .

From the non-MLS crowd, World Cup-starting right back Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) was called up despite limited playing time in Serie A. And standout USL Championship center back Joshua Wynder (Louisville City) is in camp before a reported move to Portuguese power Benfica this summer.

A handful of players are looking to break into the first-choice group more prominently, including dual-national forward (and still Mexico-eligible) Brandon Vazquez of FC Cincinnati . NYCFC midfielder James Sands is also in that conversation upon returning from his loan to Scotland’s Rangers FC.

To name a few: Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris enters as the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 8g/0a, Nashville SC ’s Walker Zimmerman remains a top-end center back, and LAFC ’s Kellyn Acosta is essentially an every-game starter in midfield for the reigning MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions.

Interim head coach Anthony Hudson’s roster stands at 22 players , 19 of whom compete in MLS. And through eight matchdays, those MLS-based players are rounding into form.

It’s still early days under new El Tri manager Diego Cocca, who found great success in recent years when leading Liga MX’s Atlas FC. Cocca is tasked with replacing fellow Argentine coach Tata Martino after the ex-Atlanta United boss departed following a group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Yet the Cocca era already contains pressure, with Mexico receiving boos at Estadio Azteca during their last match in late March. Those reactions rained down during a 2-2 draw vs. Jamaica in Concacaf Nations League play, reflecting the tensions surrounding Mexico’s program overall.

This month’s El Tri roster contains some key pieces: Alexis Vega​​ (Chivas) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) are notable attackers, while Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey) and Néstor Araujo (América) are experienced defenders. Santos Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo is another name to watch for.

The MLS-trained eye is drawn to former LA Galaxy fullback Julián Araujo, who joined LaLiga giants FC Barcelona in mid-February on a reported $4 million transfer fee (club-record total). His former teammate, homegrown attacker Efraín Álvarez, is also a late call-up.