USMNT vs. Mexico: Concacaf Nations League rematch awaits

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

USMNT 3.29.23 Nations League

The stage is set for the second-ever Concacaf Nations League semifinals, and an earlier-than-expected rivalry meeting awaits between the USMNT and El Tri.

After League A’s group stage concluded Tuesday night, the region’s four representatives for matchups at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in mid-June were determined.

Semifinals - June 15

  • USA (Group D winner) vs. Mexico (Group A winner)
  • Panama (Group B winner) vs. Canada (Group C winner)

Final/Third-Place - June 18

  • Final: Winner of US/Mexico vs. winner of Panama/Canada
  • Third-Place: Loser of US/Mexico vs. loser of Panama/Canada

The semifinal pairings were determined by teams being ranked based on results in the League A group stage. 

The USMNT enter as defending Nations League champions, having beaten Mexico 3-2 after extra time in the inaugural 2021 edition.

From the 2023 Nations League semifinalists, all but Panama competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada, Mexico and the US have auto-qualified for the North America 2026 World Cup as co-hosts of the quadrennial tournament. 

For clarity: this Nations League edition has no bearing on which Concacaf nations will qualify for the Copa América 2024 being held in the US two summers from now. Those six Concacaf guest nations will qualify via the 2023-24 Nations League.

The USMNT and Mexico will also meet April 19 in Glendale, Arizona for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico.

Concacaf's best? Canada strikers Larin, David fuel Nations League dream
Canada dominate Honduras to reach Concacaf Nations League semifinals
2023 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Who could become an MLS star?
USMNT vs. Mexico: Concacaf Nations League rematch awaits
Concacaf's best? Canada strikers Larin, David fuel Nations League dream
Canada dominate Honduras to reach Concacaf Nations League semifinals
2023 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Who could become an MLS star?
El Salvador coach Hugo Pérez: USMNT have "a generation for another 15 years"
Power Rankings: Columbus Crew, Orlando City surge after Matchday 5
