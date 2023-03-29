USMNT vs. Mexico: Concacaf Nations League rematch awaits

After League A’s group stage concluded Tuesday night, the region’s four representatives for matchups at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in mid-June were determined.

The stage is set for the second-ever Concacaf Nations League semifinals, and an earlier-than-expected rivalry meeting awaits between the USMNT and El Tri.

The semifinal pairings were determined by teams being ranked based on results in the League A group stage.

The USMNT enter as defending Nations League champions, having beaten Mexico 3-2 after extra time in the inaugural 2021 edition.

From the 2023 Nations League semifinalists, all but Panama competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada, Mexico and the US have auto-qualified for the North America 2026 World Cup as co-hosts of the quadrennial tournament.

For clarity: this Nations League edition has no bearing on which Concacaf nations will qualify for the Copa América 2024 being held in the US two summers from now. Those six Concacaf guest nations will qualify via the 2023-24 Nations League.