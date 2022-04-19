US Open Cup returns: Which MLS players could play the hero in Third Round?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

After a two-year hiatus, the US Open Cup is back underway and MLS clubs join the mix with Third Round games from April 19-20.

At this stage, 17 of the league's 25 American teams enter. Eight more join in the Fourth Round, having earned a bye as 2022 Concacaf Champions League participants or being the next two best American regular-season finishers in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

These Third Round matches typically give a chance for players you might not necessarily expect to shine, with MLS clubs often employing squad rotation as they juggle their USOC journeys with the ongoing league schedule. With that in mind, here's one player to watch from every MLS club participating on Tuesday and Wednesday who could play a hero role in the tournament's early going.

All Third Round matches can be streamed live on ESPN+ -- more information on how to watch

ATL_Caleb_Wiley_HEA
Caleb Wiley
Defender · Atlanta United

Matchup: Atlanta United vs. Chattanooga FC (NISA)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:30 pm ET

Wiley is a highly-rated homegrown player for Atlanta United, with the 17-year-old US youth international earning head coach Gonzalo Pineda's trust early on. Wiley has responded with some impressive moments, including his first MLS goal in a 3-1 season-opening win over Sporting Kansas City in late February.

ATX_Kipp_Keller_HEA
Kipp Keller
Defender · Austin FC

Matchup: Austin FC at San Antonio FC (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 9:00 pm ET

One of the most highly touted prospects in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Keller got some early run in MLS action when he started Austin's first two games of the season after arriving as the club's No. 5 overall pick out of Saint Louis University. But he hasn't featured in a league match since, with manager Josh Wolff opting for a first-choice center back pairing of Ruben Gabrielsen and Julio Cascante. Given his pedigree and potential as a future defensive anchor for the Verde, could Keller return to the XI?

CLT_McKinze_Gaines_HEA
McKinze Gaines
Forward · Charlotte FC

Matchup: Charlotte FC at Greenville Triumph SC (USL League One)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET

After joining Charlotte for their expansion season via the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft (from Austin), Gaines has offered a livewire presence up top. With how heavily Charlotte have relied upon DP forward Karol Świderski in league play, it wouldn't be a surprise if Gaines is tasked with deputizing for the Polish standout in this Third Round fixture with Greenville.

CHI_Brian_Gutierrez_HEA
Brian Gutierrez
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

Matchup: Chicago Fire FC vs. Union Omaha (USL League One)
When: Tue., April 19 at 8:00 pm ET

Gutierrez is on the come up, with the 18-year-old homegrown turning heads with his on-ball skills and ability to pick out some truly heady passes. The US youth international is Chicago's top playmaker aside from Xherdan Shaqiri, and he's well-rested after picking up a red card in league play two weeks ago.

Brenner headshot
Brenner Souza da Silva
Forward · FC Cincinnati

Matchup: FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:00 pm ET

The Brazilian striker has taken a backseat to Brandon Vazquez on the depth chart so far this season for Cincy, and has yet to find the scoresheet. Still, this is the same player who commanded a club-record transfer fee ($13 million) from São Paulo, making the Open Cup a potential chance to open his 2022 ledger.

CLB_Aidan_Morris_HEA
Aidan Morris
Midfielder · Columbus Crew

Matchup: Columbus Crew at Detroit City FC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:30 pm ET

It's easy to forget after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but Morris is one of the Crew's most highly regarded homegrown products, memorably putting on a virtuoso performance in Columbus's MLS Cup 2020 triumph over Seattle Sounders FC. He's been easing his way back into action this season, and the 20-year-old figures to be a prime candidate for manager Caleb Porter against Detroit City.

DAL_Brandon_Servania_HEA
Brandon Servania
Midfielder · FC Dallas

Matchup: FC Dallas vs. FC Tulsa (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 8:30 pm ET

He doesn't get talked about as much as some of FC Dallas's other big homegrown stars, but Servania is quietly emerging as a rock-solid player in MLS. As he continues to build on what could have the makings of a breakout season in MLS, head coach Nico Estevez could continue to lean on the 23-year-old do-everything midfielder in this matchup with FC Tulsa.

DC_Griffin_Yow_HEA
Griffin Yow
Forward · D.C. United

Matchup: D.C. United at Flower City Union (NISA)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:00 pm ET

Yow has three goals and two assists in 880 minutes, proving productive when given the chance. The 19-year-old homegrown is still considered among D.C. United's highest-upside prospects, bringing a unique dynamic to the final third.

HOU_Tyler_Pasher_HEA
Tyler Pasher
Forward · Houston Dynamo FC

Matchup: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 8:30 pm ET

Pasher thrived in USL before joining the Dynamo in 2021, and the Open Cup would seem to have his name written all over it. The 27-year-old Canadian international has been a good find for Houston since his arrival, putting up five goals and four assists in roughly 1,000 minutes.

LA_Efrain_Alvarez_HEA
Efraín Álvarez
Midfielder · LA Galaxy

Matchup: LA Galaxy vs. San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 10:30 pm ET

Alvarez has flipped between starting and coming off the bench for Greg Vanney so far this season, but the Mexican international is capable of magic with his cultured left foot. The 19-year-old homegrown is a seemingly perfect candidate to take a big role against the Landon Donovan-led San Diego USL team.

LAFC_Ismael_Shradi_HEA
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Matchup: LAFC vs. Orange County SC (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 10:30 pm ET

After establishing a reputation as one of the league's most dynamic super-subs during his four-season run with New York City FC, Tajouri-Shradi has provided much the same to start his LAFC tenure. With a golazo last weekend vs. Sporting KC, he seems due for an extended runout.

MIA_Bryce_Duke_HEA
Bryce Duke
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Matchup: Inter Miami CF at Miami FC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:00 pm ET

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has spoken highly of the 21-year-old former LAFC midfielder, making this local Miami derby a chance for Duke to continue to prove himself. He was out injured following an offseason trade but is rounding into form.

Bongokuhle-MIN
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Forward · Minnesota United FC

Matchup: Minnesota United FC at Forward Madison FC (USL League One)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET

Brought in as a U22 Initiative signing by Minnesota in January, the 21-year-old South African international forward has yet to open his league account. But it seems only a matter of time before "Bongi" shows why head coach Adrian Heath believes in him.

ORL_Tesho_Akindele_HEA
Tesho Akindele
Forward · Orlando City SC

Matchup: Orlando City SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET

He's never put up overly gaudy goalscoring numbers during his MLS career, but Akindele has always been good for at least a few goals a season, with 40 career league tallies to his name dating back to 2014. His well-rounded game and all-around dependability make him an appealing option for whatever squad rotation Oscar Pareja might employ against Tampa Bay.

RBNY_Daniel_Edelman_HEA
Daniel Edelman
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

Matchup: New York Red Bulls at Hartford Athletic (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET

Edelman, 18, was a standout at the USL Championship level for New York Red Bulls II in 2020-21, which he parlayed into a first-team contract for this season (where he's played 17 minutes in two substitute appearances). That gives the burgeoning midfielder a potentially strong outlook should he be called upon against Hartford Athletic.

RSL_Rubio_Rubin_HEA
Rubio Rubín
Forward · Real Salt Lake

Matchup: Real Salt Lake vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (USL League One)
When: Wed., April 20 at 9:30 pm ET

After a successful debut season at RSL in which he racked up eight goals and five assists and scored the AT&T MLS Goal of the Year, Rubin is just returning from an injury. With an eye toward regaining last year's strong form, the Claret-and-Cobalt need Rubin to help lift their attacking slump.

SJ_Ousseni_Bouda_HEA
Ousseni Bouda
Forward · San Jose Earthquakes

Matchup: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Bay Cities FC (NISA)
When: Tue., April 19 at 10:30 pm ET

Bouda's had bright moments in San Jose since being picked No. 8 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford. With the departure of Matias Almeyda in San Jose, the interim coaching staff might want to give a more extended look at the Burkina Faso native.

U.S. Open Cup

Related Stories

How to watch and stream 2022 U.S. Open Cup
More News
More News
Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: What's next for homegrown GA Cup veterans?
Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: What's next for homegrown GA Cup veterans?
Source: Atlanta United increase chase for USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Atlanta United increase chase for USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe
Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Seattle, Portland and LAFC prospects stand out in 2022 
Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Seattle, Portland and LAFC prospects stand out in 2022 
Expected goals: Which goalkeepers are most helping or hurting teams in 2022?

Expected goals: Which goalkeepers are most helping or hurting teams in 2022?
How to watch and stream 2022 U.S. Open Cup

How to watch and stream 2022 U.S. Open Cup
Power Rankings: LAFC & Seattle back on top, Toronto soar after Week 7
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: LAFC & Seattle back on top, Toronto soar after Week 7
More News
Video
Video
Shutdowns & Shutouts! Which Keeper had the best clean sheet performance?
1:12

Shutdowns & Shutouts! Which Keeper had the best clean sheet performance?
Extratime's U.S. Open Cup games to watch
3:32

Extratime's U.S. Open Cup games to watch
Generation Adidas Cup has North American youth soccer in a great spot
12:32

Generation Adidas Cup has North American youth soccer in a great spot
Almeyda out, what now for San Jose?
20:49

Almeyda out, what now for San Jose?
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!