US Open Cup returns: Which MLS players could play the hero in Third Round?

One of the most highly touted prospects in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Keller got some early run in MLS action when he started Austin's first two games of the season after arriving as the club's No. 5 overall pick out of Saint Louis University. But he hasn't featured in a league match since, with manager Josh Wolff opting for a first-choice center back pairing of Ruben Gabrielsen and Julio Cascante. Given his pedigree and potential as a future defensive anchor for the Verde, could Keller return to the XI?