US Open Cup returns: Which MLS players could play the hero in Third Round?

After a two-year hiatus, the US Open Cup is back underway and MLS clubs join the mix with Third Round games from April 19-20.
At this stage, 17 of the league's 25 American teams enter. Eight more join in the Fourth Round, having earned a bye as 2022 Concacaf Champions League participants or being the next two best American regular-season finishers in the Eastern and Western Conferences.
These Third Round matches typically give a chance for players you might not necessarily expect to shine, with MLS clubs often employing squad rotation as they juggle their USOC journeys with the ongoing league schedule. With that in mind, here's one player to watch from every MLS club participating on Tuesday and Wednesday who could play a hero role in the tournament's early going.
Matchup: Atlanta United vs. Chattanooga FC (NISA)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:30 pm ET
Wiley is a highly-rated homegrown player for Atlanta United, with the 17-year-old US youth international earning head coach Gonzalo Pineda's trust early on. Wiley has responded with some impressive moments, including his first MLS goal in a 3-1 season-opening win over Sporting Kansas City in late February.
Matchup: Austin FC at San Antonio FC (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 9:00 pm ET
One of the most highly touted prospects in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Keller got some early run in MLS action when he started Austin's first two games of the season after arriving as the club's No. 5 overall pick out of Saint Louis University. But he hasn't featured in a league match since, with manager Josh Wolff opting for a first-choice center back pairing of Ruben Gabrielsen and Julio Cascante. Given his pedigree and potential as a future defensive anchor for the Verde, could Keller return to the XI?
Matchup: Charlotte FC at Greenville Triumph SC (USL League One)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET
After joining Charlotte for their expansion season via the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft (from Austin), Gaines has offered a livewire presence up top. With how heavily Charlotte have relied upon DP forward Karol Świderski in league play, it wouldn't be a surprise if Gaines is tasked with deputizing for the Polish standout in this Third Round fixture with Greenville.
Matchup: Chicago Fire FC vs. Union Omaha (USL League One)
When: Tue., April 19 at 8:00 pm ET
Gutierrez is on the come up, with the 18-year-old homegrown turning heads with his on-ball skills and ability to pick out some truly heady passes. The US youth international is Chicago's top playmaker aside from Xherdan Shaqiri, and he's well-rested after picking up a red card in league play two weeks ago.
Matchup: FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:00 pm ET
The Brazilian striker has taken a backseat to Brandon Vazquez on the depth chart so far this season for Cincy, and has yet to find the scoresheet. Still, this is the same player who commanded a club-record transfer fee ($13 million) from São Paulo, making the Open Cup a potential chance to open his 2022 ledger.
Matchup: Columbus Crew at Detroit City FC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:30 pm ET
It's easy to forget after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but Morris is one of the Crew's most highly regarded homegrown products, memorably putting on a virtuoso performance in Columbus's MLS Cup 2020 triumph over Seattle Sounders FC. He's been easing his way back into action this season, and the 20-year-old figures to be a prime candidate for manager Caleb Porter against Detroit City.
Matchup: FC Dallas vs. FC Tulsa (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 8:30 pm ET
He doesn't get talked about as much as some of FC Dallas's other big homegrown stars, but Servania is quietly emerging as a rock-solid player in MLS. As he continues to build on what could have the makings of a breakout season in MLS, head coach Nico Estevez could continue to lean on the 23-year-old do-everything midfielder in this matchup with FC Tulsa.
Matchup: D.C. United at Flower City Union (NISA)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:00 pm ET
Yow has three goals and two assists in 880 minutes, proving productive when given the chance. The 19-year-old homegrown is still considered among D.C. United's highest-upside prospects, bringing a unique dynamic to the final third.
Matchup: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 8:30 pm ET
Matchup: LA Galaxy vs. San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 10:30 pm ET
Alvarez has flipped between starting and coming off the bench for Greg Vanney so far this season, but the Mexican international is capable of magic with his cultured left foot. The 19-year-old homegrown is a seemingly perfect candidate to take a big role against the Landon Donovan-led San Diego USL team.
Matchup: LAFC vs. Orange County SC (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 10:30 pm ET
After establishing a reputation as one of the league's most dynamic super-subs during his four-season run with New York City FC, Tajouri-Shradi has provided much the same to start his LAFC tenure. With a golazo last weekend vs. Sporting KC, he seems due for an extended runout.
Matchup: Inter Miami CF at Miami FC (USL Championship)
When: Tue., April 19 at 7:00 pm ET
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has spoken highly of the 21-year-old former LAFC midfielder, making this local Miami derby a chance for Duke to continue to prove himself. He was out injured following an offseason trade but is rounding into form.
Matchup: Minnesota United FC at Forward Madison FC (USL League One)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET
Matchup: Orlando City SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET
He's never put up overly gaudy goalscoring numbers during his MLS career, but Akindele has always been good for at least a few goals a season, with 40 career league tallies to his name dating back to 2014. His well-rounded game and all-around dependability make him an appealing option for whatever squad rotation Oscar Pareja might employ against Tampa Bay.
Matchup: New York Red Bulls at Hartford Athletic (USL Championship)
When: Wed., April 20 at 7:00 pm ET
Edelman, 18, was a standout at the USL Championship level for New York Red Bulls II in 2020-21, which he parlayed into a first-team contract for this season (where he's played 17 minutes in two substitute appearances). That gives the burgeoning midfielder a potentially strong outlook should he be called upon against Hartford Athletic.
Matchup: Real Salt Lake vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (USL League One)
When: Wed., April 20 at 9:30 pm ET
Matchup: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Bay Cities FC (NISA)
When: Tue., April 19 at 10:30 pm ET