Ezra Hendrickson slams Chicago Fire FC after US Open Cup exit to Union Omaha

But the Windy City side won’t improve upon that mark in 2022, losing in penalty kicks to Union Omaha in the Third Round on Tuesday night at Soldier Field – the first time an MLS team has lost to a USL League One outfit in the storied national competition.

“Frankly, I'm pissed off because the team that we're trying to build here – and it doesn't matter who's on the pitch – I don't think tonight we displayed Chicago Fire soccer,” Hendrickson said. “It was just not intense enough. We didn't play fast enough and I felt like we were too casual on the night. We warned these guys that, when you play a team like this from a lower division, they feel like they have a lot to prove. They're gonna come, they're gonna bring intensity, they're gonna bring the effort and we have to match that. And I don't think that we did that tonight.”