Chicago & Columbus upset, Dallas & Miami advance in Third Round

It's the Third Round of the US Open Cup and 17 of Major League Soccer's 25 American teams enter the competition hoping to avoid the Cupset.
Nine teams competed on Tuesday night against lower-division foes, with eight more stepping onto the field Wednesday.
Here's your Tuesday rundown:
Flower City Union 0, D.C. United 3
Ola Kamara struck for a brace and set up Nigel Robertha as D.C. United exploded for three goals in a 13-minute span late in the second half to knock off NISA side Flower City Union, 3-0, at Marina Auto Stadium in Rochester, N.Y. on Tuesday night.
Moments after lashing a shot off the post, Kamara headed in the game's opening goal from close range, finally solving Flower City goalkeeper Maykell Ortega in the 73rd minute. Kamara then set up Robertha, who cooly slipped a shot past Ortega, who came off his line to challenge.
Kamara closed out the scoring from the penalty spot four minutes from full time after he was tripped by Ortega as he attempted to round the goalkeeper.
Goals
Miami FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1
Coming off two impressive league wins, Inter Miami CF stayed in strong form with a 1-0 victory over local USL Championship rival Miami FC at FIU Stadium on Tuesday night.
They found their goal in the 83rd minute through striker Leonardo Campana, though center back Damion Lowe was sent off in the 94th minute for his second cardable offense.
Goalkeeper Drake Callendar was especially strong with three saves, stopping a gilt-edged chance set up by former MLS midfielder Florian Valot during the first half.
Goals
- 83' – MIA – Leonardo Campana | WATCH
Detroit City FC 2, Columbus Crew 1
Gyasi Zardes gave the Columbus Crew an early lead, but Maxi Rodriguez struck for a second-half brace, including the decisive penalty four minutes from full time as USL Championship side Detroit City FC pulled the first Cupset of the Third Round at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan Tuesday night.
Zardes struck from the penalty spot in the 7th minute after Abdoulaye Diop barged midfielder Aidan Morris over in the box.
The hosts leveled in the 64th minute through Maxi Rodriguez’s header from close range after latching onto an Antoine Hoppenot cross. And then Rodriguez scored the winner in the 86th minute, converting his penalty kick after Josh Williams pulled down Michael Bryant in the box.
Goals
FC Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh Riverhounds 0 (ET)
Alvaro Barreal struck twice during a four-minute span in extra time to lift FC Cincinnati to a 2-0 win over USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds Tuesday night at TQL Stadium.
After neither team could find the breakthrough in regulation time, Barreal broke the stalemate from the penalty spot after being fouled in the box in the 95th minute. Four minutes later, Barreal doubled Cincinnati’s lead with a low left-footed shot, securing their ticket into the Fourth Round.
Goals
FC Dallas 2, FC Tulsa 1
Jáder Obrian broke a stalemate in the 56th minute to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 win over USL Championship side FC Tulsa at Toyota Stadium Tuesday night.
Franco Jara put the hosts in front on 32 minutes, converting a penalty kick after he was fouled in the box by Johnny Fenwick.
Bradley Bourgeois leveled in the 42nd minute, slamming the ball in during a scrum following an FC Tulsa corner kick.
Obrian crashed the back post to connect on a sensational Szabolcs Schön left-footed cross to give Dallas the lead in the 56th minute. Jesus Ferreira thought he put the game away in the 90th minute, but the goal was waved off when the offside flag was raised.
Goals
Houston Dynamo FC 2, Rio Grande Valley FC 1
Sam Junqua's stoppage-time headed goal lifted Houston Dynamo FC to a 2-1 win over former manager Wilmer Cabrera and Rio Grande Valley FC at PNC Stadium Tuesday night.
Junqua latched onto Roberto Avila’s cross and scored the dramatic winner from the edge of the six-yard box in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.
The teams first exchanged own goals, with RGVFC leveling in the 48th minute when Teenage Hadebe’s mishit attempted clearance of a Ricky Ruiz corner kick went into his own net.
RGVFC had a golden chance to take the lead just past the hour mark after Brooklyn Raines fouled Frank Lopez in the box. But Michael Nelson dived to save Lopez’s PK off the crossbar before it was cleared for a Toros corner kick. And Junqua ensured the Dynamo advanced with his late winner.
Goals
Chicago Fire FC 2 (4), Union Omaha (5)
Chicago Fire FC were bounced in the Open Cup's Third Round by Union Omaha on penalty kicks, 5-4, Tuesday night at Soldier Field after a 2-2 draw, marking the first time a USL League One team has ousted an MLS side.
The Fire twice went ahead on penalty kicks from center back Rafael Czichos, in the 53rd and 115th minutes, only for the Owls to equalize both times. First Noe Meza scored off a cross into the box in the 68th minute, then Alex Touche sent the game to PKs with his own crisp score in the 122nd minute.
That set up the shootout, which lasted six rounds and featured misses from Kacper Przybylko and Miguel Navarro on Fire attempts. Goalkeeper Spencer Richey stopped one for Chicago, but it wasn't enough against the Nebraska-based club.
Head coach Ezra Hendrickson brought on three first-choice starters just ahead of extra time, yet 30-plus minutes couldn't be avoided after a youth-filled lineup didn't quite get the job done.
Chicago, four-time Open Cup winners, have now exited the tournament on PKs three times to lower-division teams after falling in 2010 to the Charleston Battery and in 2017 to FC Cincinnati (pre-MLS version).