FC Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund out for 2024 with ankle injury

FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season after undergoing successful ankle ligament reconstructive surgery, the club announced Friday.

Hagglund, who got hurt in Cincy's June 22 match vs. the New England Revolution, will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury List. He joins fellow center back Matt Miazga (knee) with that roster designation.

With Hagglund and Miazga both sidelined, Cincy's natural center-back options are Miles Robinson, Ian Murphy and Kipp Keller. The defending Supporters' Shield champions could make additions when the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

Hagglund, 31, is Cincy's all-time appearances leader (139). He originally joined MLS in 2014 with Toronto FC.