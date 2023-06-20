Transfer watch: What are the biggest needs across MLS?

We’re just over two weeks away from what is truly the best non-soccer part of the MLS season: the start of the Secondary Transfer Window. Rumors will fly (they’re already mid-air, really). Teams will make signings. Players will be registered. Standings will be shuffled.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest transfer needs across MLS that could define the second half of the 2023 season.

For the folks on the inside of clubs around the league, they’re searching for the best possible player at the best possible price point. Some teams have already made their moves, including current Supporters’ Shield leaders FC Cincinnati . They signed DP forward Aaron Boupendza last week as their Brenner replacement. But others? Well, others still have work to do.

Starting when the window opens on July 5 (and through it closing Aug. 2), those of us on the outside will be in for one great, big, month-long party.

While they’ve weathered a rough patch of results in recent weeks, LAFC’s squad is still impressively strong. Adding a go-to No. 9 to the mix will only make them stronger.

LAFC have an open DP spot, so it’s reasonable to expect them to go out and sign a talented striker in this window. It would likely need to be a Young DP, though, given that the team has more than one U22 Initiative player already on their roster. Maybe those roster details shuffle around with outgoings.

With Arango gone, LAFC still don’t have a go-to No. 9. Sure, they have a truckload of flexible attackers who can rotate across Steve Cherundolo’s three-man frontline. But at times this year, they have clearly missed an attacking reference point to tie the other pieces together.

When LAFC face off against Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1 at BMO Stadium, it will be strange for them to see Chicho Arango staring them in the face wearing an RSL jersey instead of black and gold. But as things stand, that’s exactly what’s going to happen this fall. RSL recently put together a club-record transfer fee to sign Arango from Liga MX’s Pachuca, and the Colombian international was only with Pachuca after leaving LAFC earlier this year.

Nashville are in a fantastic position heading into the summer, but they could put themselves in position to win a trophy with the right transfer move.

With Mukhtar already causing opposing defenses so many problems, it’s scary to imagine what Nashville could look like with a star, big-bodied No. 9 demanding attention from center backs, too. Right now, Nashville are 11th in MLS in expected goals per 90 minutes, according to FBref. That number should shoot up as the season continues with another star attacker in the fold.

Even without anyone occupying that third DP spot, Nashville have been excellent in 2023. The team is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings and is averaging 1.94 points per game. Mukhtar leads the league in goals with 13 and has been utterly fantastic, even as he shifts between slightly different positions in the midst of some tactical variation from head coach Gary Smith.

Need: Life after Araújo (and maybe Almada, too)

You can bet the farm that Garth Lagerwey has been doing succession planning in Atlanta from the moment he got off the plane. That’s just what good executives do – and Lagerwey, currently the president and CEO of Atlanta United, is one of those good executives.

Luiz Araújo was supposed to stick around until later this month before moving to Flamengo in Brazil, but the under-performing winger is already gone.

The 27-year-old never found his footing in MLS and struggled to deliver: Araújo failed to finish above the 73rd percentile in non-penalty goals per 90 among attacking midfielders and wingers in MLS in any season. His move to South America opens a DP spot for Atlanta, who would be wise to use it on a talented winger who can help the team compete for trophies this season. Atlanta are currently sixth in the East, and while the Shield appears out of reach for them at this point in the year, adding another skillful attacker would make them a nightmare opponent in Audi MLS Cup Playoff games.

Looking at one other spot in Atlanta United’s attack, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what will happen with star No. 10 Thiago Almada over the summer. But if he moves to a European giant, Lagerwey will have to move for a replacement in the Secondary Transfer Window.