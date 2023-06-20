Transfer watch: What are the biggest needs across MLS?

We’re just over two weeks away from what is truly the best non-soccer part of the MLS season: the start of the Secondary Transfer Window. Rumors will fly (they’re already mid-air, really). Teams will make signings. Players will be registered. Standings will be shuffled.
Starting when the window opens on July 5 (and through it closing Aug. 2), those of us on the outside will be in for one great, big, month-long party.
For the folks on the inside of clubs around the league, they’re searching for the best possible player at the best possible price point. Some teams have already made their moves, including current Supporters’ Shield leaders FC Cincinnati. They signed DP forward Aaron Boupendza last week as their Brenner replacement. But others? Well, others still have work to do.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest transfer needs across MLS that could define the second half of the 2023 season.
Need: No. 9 help
It’s going to be weird, right?
When LAFC face off against Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1 at BMO Stadium, it will be strange for them to see Chicho Arango staring them in the face wearing an RSL jersey instead of black and gold. But as things stand, that’s exactly what’s going to happen this fall. RSL recently put together a club-record transfer fee to sign Arango from Liga MX’s Pachuca, and the Colombian international was only with Pachuca after leaving LAFC earlier this year.
With Arango gone, LAFC still don’t have a go-to No. 9. Sure, they have a truckload of flexible attackers who can rotate across Steve Cherundolo’s three-man frontline. But at times this year, they have clearly missed an attacking reference point to tie the other pieces together.
LAFC have an open DP spot, so it’s reasonable to expect them to go out and sign a talented striker in this window. It would likely need to be a Young DP, though, given that the team has more than one U22 Initiative player already on their roster. Maybe those roster details shuffle around with outgoings.
While they’ve weathered a rough patch of results in recent weeks, LAFC’s squad is still impressively strong. Adding a go-to No. 9 to the mix will only make them stronger.
Need: No. 9 help
This one has to happen.
After Nashville SC and Aké Loba mutually agreed to terminate the forward’s contract earlier this year, there’s been an open DP spot just sitting on Nashville’s roster next to star attacker Hany Mukhtar and center back Walker Zimmerman.
Even without anyone occupying that third DP spot, Nashville have been excellent in 2023. The team is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings and is averaging 1.94 points per game. Mukhtar leads the league in goals with 13 and has been utterly fantastic, even as he shifts between slightly different positions in the midst of some tactical variation from head coach Gary Smith.
With Mukhtar already causing opposing defenses so many problems, it’s scary to imagine what Nashville could look like with a star, big-bodied No. 9 demanding attention from center backs, too. Right now, Nashville are 11th in MLS in expected goals per 90 minutes, according to FBref. That number should shoot up as the season continues with another star attacker in the fold.
Nashville are in a fantastic position heading into the summer, but they could put themselves in position to win a trophy with the right transfer move.
Need: Life after Araújo (and maybe Almada, too)
You can bet the farm that Garth Lagerwey has been doing succession planning in Atlanta from the moment he got off the plane. That’s just what good executives do – and Lagerwey, currently the president and CEO of Atlanta United, is one of those good executives.
Luiz Araújo was supposed to stick around until later this month before moving to Flamengo in Brazil, but the under-performing winger is already gone.
The 27-year-old never found his footing in MLS and struggled to deliver: Araújo failed to finish above the 73rd percentile in non-penalty goals per 90 among attacking midfielders and wingers in MLS in any season. His move to South America opens a DP spot for Atlanta, who would be wise to use it on a talented winger who can help the team compete for trophies this season. Atlanta are currently sixth in the East, and while the Shield appears out of reach for them at this point in the year, adding another skillful attacker would make them a nightmare opponent in Audi MLS Cup Playoff games.
Looking at one other spot in Atlanta United’s attack, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what will happen with star No. 10 Thiago Almada over the summer. But if he moves to a European giant, Lagerwey will have to move for a replacement in the Secondary Transfer Window.
Buckle up, Atlanta United fans. It’s shaping up to be a busy summer.
Need: Messi + friends?
Speaking of a busy summer, Inter Miami have had themselves quite a year.
checks notes
Wait, it’s only been two weeks since Lionel Messi stated he’s joining Inter Miami this summer? Scratch that, then – MessiMania distorts all time and reason. Inter Miami have had themselves quite a fortnight, and CEO/majority owner Jorge Mas is indicating they’re pursuing two to four other additions.
While securing Messi would undoubtedly be the biggest transfer in the history of American soccer, he can’t be the final piece of the puzzle in Miami. He’s the most important piece, sure. But Inter Miami should be doing everything in their power to create a squad that can actually have success on the field while Messi is wearing La Rosanegra. That looks like adding another starting-caliber player in central midfield and at least one off-ball runner in the attack to help create space for the Argentine megastar.
It'll be interesting to see how much leverage the Herons have, given that everyone and their mother knows they'll look to get deals done during this window. But if Inter Miami can get all of the pieces together, we’re in for a show.
Need: No. 9 help
NYCFC have needed a starting No. 9 since before the season began. Taty Castellanos is back from his loan to Girona (LaLiga), but is likely returning to Europe on a big-money move. Héber was traded to Seattle Sounders FC. Talles Magno is more comfortable connecting and skating by defenders in the half-spaces or out wide.
Without an attacking focal point, it’s been easier for opposing defenses to sit off and keep NYCFC’s possession in front of them this season. The result? New York City have registered 21 fewer touches per 90 in the final third this year and both their actual goal and expected goal numbers have plummeted.
The empty spot at the top of Nick Cushing’s No. 9 depth chart probably isn’t the only reason for those drop-offs, but it looks like the biggest reason. They have an open U22 spot. Now is the time to go out and use it or continue in this goal-scoring (and results-focused) slump.
Need: Another DP?
Prepare yourself St. Louis fans, because this one might sting a little bit.
With Eduard Löwen and João Klauss both out injured – Löwen and Klauss are St. Louis’ two DPs for folks following along at home – this team needs more top-end talent. It looks like those two will be out through late July, which means St. Louis could really use an influx of talent to help them stick towards the top of the Western Conference. Even with Löwen and Klauss healthy, St. Louis could use a boost.
Unfortunately for St. Louis fans, it doesn’t look like sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has any intention of using the team’s third DP spot this summer.
So far this year, St. Louis’ press, impressive effort and tactical continuity have all been huge assets. But it feels like they’re leaving something on the table in the midst of an incredible expansion season by not filling out the top end of the roster.
New England Revolution
After buying out Jozy Altidore’s contract, the Revs have some room to play with when it comes to their salary budget. They may want to wait on making any real moves until it’s clear whether star goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic will still be in town.
Minnesota United FC
Luis Amarilla is off to Liga MX’s Mazatlan, also known as the island of MLS Misfit Toys. His departure gives Minnesota an open DP spot – it looks like they’re preparing to use it on another DP No. 9 with Teemu Pukki. Maybe fifth time’s the charm?
Portland Timbers
Is some center back help coming to Portland? It sure seems that way, based on how head coach Giovanni Savarese is talking.
LA Galaxy
They're going to be severely limited options-wise this summer, due to ongoing transfer sanctions. The simple version is LA can't sign players from abroad during the Secondary Transfer Window, so look for them to try and work the domestic market – or wait to add an international free agent after Aug. 2.