New England Revolution exercise contract buyout on Jozy Altidore

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

The New England Revolution have exercised a contract buyout on forward Jozy Altidore, the club announced Thursday. The former US men’s national team player is now a free agent to sign elsewhere domestically or abroad.

Altidore, 33, joined New England before the 2022 MLS campaign after reaching a separate contract buyout with Toronto FC. Ultimately, he scored two goals in 27 league matches (five starts) while being reunited with head coach Bruce Arena. Altidore also spent part of last year on loan at Liga MX side Puebla.

The move frees up resources for the Revs to pursue roster additions during the league’s Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 5 to Aug. 2. They also have options at striker with offseason signing and ex-USMNT No. 9 Bobby Wood tied with captain Carles Gil for the team lead in goals (six). Gil, an attacking midfielder, holds a Designated Player spot alongside strikers Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni.

New England, one of four clubs at the 30-point mark halfway through the 2023 MLS season, could pursue reinforcements at winger after Colombian international Dylan Borrero suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late April.

Altidore, one of the most accomplished attackers in USMNT history, has 42 goals in 115 games – the third-most in program history behind joint-leaders Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan.

While at Toronto, Altidore became their second all-time leading scorer behind running mate Sebastian Giovinco. He joined the club in 2015 from English side Sunderland and played a pivotal role in the Reds winning a treble (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship) in 2017.

Altidore’s MLS career began in 2006 as a teenager with the New York Red Bulls. He still holds one of the most expensive outgoing transfers in league history upon joining LaLiga side Villarreal in 2008.