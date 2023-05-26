Reports: Minnesota United striker Luis Amarilla could return to Ecuador

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Minnesota United FC striker Luis Amarilla could soon return to Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito, according to several reports about the Loons’ star No. 9.

Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press has confirmed a report from Bolavip that the Loons are exploring moving Amarilla, who currently occupies a Designated Player spot during his second tenure with Minnesota. Greder notes that other clubs, including those in Mexico, could be in the mix for the 27-year-old Paraguay international.

Amarilla has two goals across 12 games (seven starts) this season, his second after rejoining Minnesota in 2022 from Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield. Beforehand, Amarilla was on loan at LDU Quioto and scored 15 goals across 31 matches.

Amarilla, who famously vowed to score 25 goals during his first stint in Minnesota (2020 season), has 13 goals and six assists across 52 games (39 starts) for head coach Adrian Heath’s team. He was limited by injury when first coming to MLS and hasn’t topped double-digit goals in any of his two-plus seasons with MNUFC.

If Amarilla were to depart, it’d give Minnesota a DP spot to explore using during the Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 5 to Aug. 2. Any exit would also coincide with star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso likely soon returning from a three-month-long absence following a league-imposed suspension for failure to report for preseason.

Minnesota’s No. 9 depth chart also includes Mender García, who has two goals across 12 games (seven starts) this season. García occupies a DP spot alongside Amarilla and Reynoso, but offers roster flexibility given his roster status and budget charge.

Heading into Matchday 15, Minnesota sit sixth in the Western Conference table with a 5W-5L-3D record. They’re scoring just 0.92 goals per game while awaiting Reynoso’s season debut to ignite an attack that’s leaned upon U22 Initiative signings Sang Bin Jeong and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, all while strikers Amarilla and García seek a consistent scoring run.