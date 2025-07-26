Leagues Cup: One star player to watch on every MLS team

Leagues Cup 2025 is around the corner, and this edition comes with a new format.
The basics you need to know as games begin on July 29:
- 36 teams – 18 from MLS and 18 from LIGA MX – will participate in this year’s inter-league competition. That's every LIGA MX team, while the MLS ones (outside of San Diego) qualified via past performances.
- The tournament has two rounds. The first, called Phase One, sees each MLS team play three different opponents from LIGA MX.
- Once each team has played three games, the top four teams from each league will advance to the second round, i.e. the knockout portion of the tournament.
- Those top eight teams will then contest quarterfinals, playing single-elimination games until a winner is crowned on Aug. 31.
Which MLS players should you keep a close eye on during this summer's revamped Leagues Cup? Here’s one from every participating club.
As the most expensive signing in MLS history, Emmanuel Latte Lath has experienced a difficult first campaign stateside. He leads Atlanta in goals with seven, but we're still waiting for his "I've arrived" moment. With lethal speed and impressive aerial ability, perhaps that will come in Leagues Cup.
Pep Biel has been one of the elite No. 10s in MLS this year. He leads the entire league in expected assisted goals, as per FBref, constantly threading well-weighted passes forward into the attack. He's been fantastic at spearheading final-third movements for Charlotte FC.
Could it be anyone else? Evander has been an absolute game-changer since arriving in Cincinnati via an MLS-record trade. The former Portland Timbers midfielder is firmly in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation and takes free kicks better than anyone in the league, outside of a certain Argentine in Miami.
Last year, a set of heroic performances from Zack Steffen fueled the Rapids’ run to the Leagues Cup semifinals. Can the USMNT goalkeeper repeat those exploits this time around? Back to health after an injured spell, this tournament could again be Steffen's showcase.
I take any and every chance to watch Darlington Nagbe play soccer. It’s that simple. One of the most press-resistant players on this continent, Nagbe’s ability to control the ball in tight spots and move it through traffic is a huge part of what makes Wilfried Nancy’s Crew system run so smoothly. The 35-year-old is aging like fine wine.
Between his left-footed strikes and pinpoint service into the box, Jack McGlynn’s on-ball technique is a thing of beauty. Whether he’s playing as part of Houston's midfield double pivot or higher up in the half-spaces – that’s been his usual role in 2025 – McGlynn is always capable of hitting a defense-compromising ball.
Only two years removed from leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup trophy fresh upon his arrival to the United States, there's no player more closely tied to the tournament than Lionel Messi. No player on this side of the Atlantic demands your attention like Messi. He's still scoring goals and breaking down defenses like it’s going out of style.
Because LA struggled mightily out of the gates, it’s gone under the radar just how impactful Marco Reus has been in 2025. The German attacking midfielder has 11 goal contributions in his last 11 games for the LA Galaxy. Few in MLS are changing matches like he is right now.
Good luck finding a player more terrifying to defend in the open field than Denis Bouanga. With elite speed and one-v-one dribbling ability, the Gabon international spearheads LAFC’s attack and makes life miserable for opposing fullbacks. Plus, his passing vision and chance creation are crucial to nearly everything Steve Cherundolo's team does in the final third.
One of the better signings of the offseason from any team in the league, Prince Owusu has been a shining light for CF Montréal in 2025. The 28-year-old has 11 goals in the regular season and regularly uses his physicality and savvy off-ball movement to unbalance defenses.
A brand-new Designated Player signing, Fernández Mercau is still acclimating to New York City and Pascal Jansen's team. That’s what makes him such an intriguing player to watch during Leagues Cup: he’s a mystery box. The 25-year-old Argentine, who arrives after helping Elche get promoted to LaLiga, should slot right into the attacking midfield line.
With his vision and accurate set-piece service, Emil Forsberg is the Red Bulls’ biggest attacking weapon. He’s in the 80th percentile for expected assisted goals per 90 minutes among attacking midfielders and wingers in MLS this season, according to FBref’s data. Plus, he’s crucial to making Sandro Schwarz’s more possession-heavy approach work at RBNY.
With trademark goals to the far post after cutting inside on his left foot, Marco Pašalić belongs on this list. He’s been a classic inverted winger, always eager to knife inside and run parallel to the top of the box, searching for his opening. Add a twist of playmaking and close control in the half-spaces, and you have a truly multi-faceted attacker.
If you want to get in close to the ground floor on a player during Leagues Cup, let me present you with Portland's 21-year-old New Zealand international center back. With the height, acceleration and speed to play the position at the game’s highest level, Finn Surman is working to improve his defensive positioning every time out. If that clicks? The sky is the limit.
One of the brightest young talents in MLS, Diego Luna keeps boosting his profile for club and country. Real Salt Lake have built their attack around the USMNT midfielder, who's becoming a more complete player with every passing matchday. Between his goal threat and constant creativity, Luna is always a fun watch.
Along with Lionel Messi, Evander and Pep Biel, Anders Dreyer is in the 20 non-penalty goal contribution club in the regular season. The Danish attacker is incredibly smart with his positioning between the lines and off-ball movement, then adds goal threat and chance creation with his left foot. Dreyer is one of the most dangerous players in the league.
Fully embracing the No. 6 role in Brian Schmetzer’s central midfield, Roldan is having one of the best seasons of his career at age 30. He’s played all over the field during his time in Seattle, and now still impacts the attack while hanging deeper to screen the center backs. With his engine and ball progression, few in MLS have played the defensive midfield role better than Roldan in 2025.