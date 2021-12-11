NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson named MLS Cup MVP pres. by Audi

MLS Cup 2021 was held at Providence Park, with Johnson’s star moment and four saves sending the Cityzens into rapturous celebrations. In the process, the 32-year-old captain also helped book a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot.

Sean Johnson will forever be known as New York City FC ’s shootout hero, and that’s exactly why he earned MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi honors Saturday at MLS Cup 2021.

Johnson, NYCFC’s goalkeeper since the 2017 season, is a huge part of their core that fueled this championship run as the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed. He posted nine clean sheets during the regular season.

Johnson’s stop on Mora was cathartic after the Chilean international equalized in the 94th minute, sending the game to extra time and canceling out Taty Castellanos’ 41st-minute opener.