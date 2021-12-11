NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson named MLS Cup MVP pres. by Audi

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

SEAN_JOHNSON_MLS_CUP_2021_MVP-1

Sean Johnson will forever be known as New York City FC’s shootout hero, and that’s exactly why he earned MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi honors Saturday at MLS Cup 2021.

Johnson made two early penalty-kick stops, first on Felipe Mora and then on Diego Valeri, to give NYCFC the 4-2 shootout win that settled a 1-1 draw. In both instances, the US men’s national team netminder dove to his right and stopped Portland in front of the Timbers Army.

MLS Cup 2021 was held at Providence Park, with Johnson’s star moment and four saves sending the Cityzens into rapturous celebrations. In the process, the 32-year-old captain also helped book a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot.

Johnson, NYCFC’s goalkeeper since the 2017 season, is a huge part of their core that fueled this championship run as the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed. He posted nine clean sheets during the regular season.

Johnson’s stop on Mora was cathartic after the Chilean international equalized in the 94th minute, sending the game to extra time and canceling out Taty Castellanos’ 41st-minute opener.

But then NYCFC got the last laugh, sparked by Johnson’s biggest moment since originally joining the league in 2010 with Chicago Fire FC.

New York City FC MLS Cup Playoffs Sean Johnson

Related Stories

Gio Savarese lauds Diego Valeri amid uncertain future: "He's a legend for Portland"
NYCFC's leadership core delivers first MLS Cup and the promise of a bright blue future
MLS Cup 2021 Player Ratings: Diego Chara star showing not enough for Portland Timbers
More News
More News
Gio Savarese lauds Diego Valeri amid uncertain future: "He's a legend for Portland"

Gio Savarese lauds Diego Valeri amid uncertain future: "He's a legend for Portland"
NYCFC's leadership core delivers first MLS Cup and the promise of a bright blue future
National Writer: Charles Boehm

NYCFC's leadership core delivers first MLS Cup and the promise of a bright blue future
MLS Cup 2021 Player Ratings: Diego Chara star showing not enough for Portland Timbers
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS Cup 2021 Player Ratings: Diego Chara star showing not enough for Portland Timbers
Sean Johnson savors MLS Cup title, MVP honors: "It means the whole world"

Sean Johnson savors MLS Cup title, MVP honors: "It means the whole world"
"Soccer can be cruel": Portland Timbers lament missed MLS Cup 2021 opportunity

"Soccer can be cruel": Portland Timbers lament missed MLS Cup 2021 opportunity
MLS Cup 2021 Player Ratings: Johnson, Castellanos power NYCFC to victory
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS Cup 2021 Player Ratings: Johnson, Castellanos power NYCFC to victory
More News
Video
Video
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
3:08

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
3:37

View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
4:04

Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
"This club has built a champion." Sean Johnson talks winning and his MVP performance
1:20

"This club has built a champion." Sean Johnson talks winning and his MVP performance
More Video