Three Takeaways from NYCFC's historic playoff win at New England

Another top-seeded side bit the dust in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Tuesday night, as New York City FC outlasted the New England Revolution in an instant classic at frosty Gillette Stadium that had to be decided by kicks from the spot.

The Revs cruised to the Supporters’ Shield and broke the all-time points record (73) because their best players – starting with the Designated Player trio of Gustavo Bou , Adam Buksa and MLS MVP frontrunner Carles Gil – have been their most productive performers, and the league’s best as well. All three struggled to live up to that high standard on Tuesday, however, and NYCFC deserve immense credit for that.

While it may sound obvious, the chaotic unpredictability of this knockout environment has constantly upended teams that had, on paper at least, more high-end talent. Which tells us something about the importance of both individual players stepping up in big moments and coaches setting them up to do so.

Bruce Arena, the dean of MLS gaffers, the 2021 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year and a perennial playoff protagonist, uttered that phrase about the postseason many moons ago . And it succinctly sums up what made his D.C. United and LA Galaxy teams so successful.

Mercurial by nature, Bou drifted in this one and was anonymous for long periods, while Buksa was well handled by NYCFC center backs Alexander Callens and Maxime Chanot. And Gil, the Revs’ maestro, was carefully tracked most of the night, with the visitors doing well to get numbers around him whenever he got on the ball, working hard to force him backward or wide.

The elegant Spaniard still impacted the match, drawing the foul and delivering the free kick that led to Buksa’s first-half header before playing the pass before the pass on Tajon Buchanan’s last-gasp extra-time equalizer. But he had to work for everything, and City’s marked advantage in possession limited his opportunities to build rhythm and get the Revs humming like usual.

“It's a team thing, and we are together and compact and short distance with another and disciplined; you don't see the star players. That's what we did today, we took him out,” said NYCFC coach Ronny Deila postgame. “The foundation of our success, it's in the defense. It's not about individuals, it's about the team. When we play like that, it's hard to be a player against it, whatever quality they have.