New England Revolution unveil new crest

The New England Revolution unveiled a new crest and brand identity on Thursday that will go into effect as the club’s primary logo ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.
Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of MLS' founding clubs.
The new logo
The Revolution’s new logo and identity are the culmination of several years’ work that began with hearing directly from fans. The club enlisted an independent third party to conduct focus groups consisting of New Englanders, ranging from loyal Revolution supporters to Boston sports fans, to elicit feedback about what professional soccer in New England should represent. The resounding feedback informed the process that resulted in the evolution of the club’s identity unveiled today.
The Revolution’s new logo features a stylized “R”, invoking the club’s name, in a style reminiscent of the Revolutionary War era. A red strikethrough of the R roots the club’s identity in the defiant and patriotic spirit of the American Revolution. The seal is bordered by a design emblematic of traditional flag drapery with details embodying patriotic bunting. To form the official crest, the club’s full nickname and inaugural season – 1996 – are inscribed in a circle with a black border.
Still "The Revolution"
“We are proud of our history as a founding member club of Major League Soccer, and after more than 25 years, we felt an evolution of our brand identity was an important step to continue our club’s upward trajectory and better reflect our growth and ambitions as an organization,” said Revolution president Brian Bilello. “We began this process several years ago with an open mind as we sought out the voices of our fans and supporters to guide us in this process.”
“The consensus rang loud and clear – our fans deeply connected to the New England Revolution name and did not want to see that changed,” added Cathal Conlon, Revolution vice president of marketing & community engagement. “We took that sentiment to heart and every decision that followed throughout the design process was rooted in that feedback, as we sought out elements and inspiration invoking the spirit of revolution, positive defiance and New England’s rich history. We are thrilled with the result and look forward to seeing this new identity come to life on the field and out in the community for years to come.”