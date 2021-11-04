New England Revolution unveil new crest

Still "The Revolution"

“We are proud of our history as a founding member club of Major League Soccer, and after more than 25 years, we felt an evolution of our brand identity was an important step to continue our club’s upward trajectory and better reflect our growth and ambitions as an organization,” said Revolution president Brian Bilello. “We began this process several years ago with an open mind as we sought out the voices of our fans and supporters to guide us in this process.”

“The consensus rang loud and clear – our fans deeply connected to the New England Revolution name and did not want to see that changed,” added Cathal Conlon, Revolution vice president of marketing & community engagement. “We took that sentiment to heart and every decision that followed throughout the design process was rooted in that feedback, as we sought out elements and inspiration invoking the spirit of revolution, positive defiance and New England’s rich history. We are thrilled with the result and look forward to seeing this new identity come to life on the field and out in the community for years to come.”