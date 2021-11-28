How have Supporters' Shield winners fared in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

In 2021, the New England Revolution have set an MLS single-season points record (73) en route to cruising to the Supporters’ Shield. But as the Revs begin their quest for a first-ever MLS Cup title, history is not on their side.

Just seven of the last 25 Supporters’ Shield winners went on to capture MLS Cup, with Toronto FC the latest side to accomplish that double as part of their historic treble-winning season in 2017.

Why has it been so difficult? Arguments could be made about the pressure of expectations or the long layoff before a first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match – in the Revs case, their Eastern Conference Semifinal against New York City FC on Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) will be 23 days since a Decision Day defeat to Inter Miami CF.

Here's a look at the history of Supporters' Shield winners and their postseason finish. This year's championship will be awarded Dec. 11.

Supporters' Shield winners in playoffs
Year
Team
Playoff finish
1996
Tampa Bay Mutiny
Conference Final loss
1997
D.C. United
MLS Cup champions
1998
LA Galaxy
Conference Final loss
1999
D.C. United
MLS Cup champions
2000
Kansas City Wizards
MLS Cup champions
2001
Miami Fusion
Semifinals loss
2002
LA Galaxy
MLS Cup champions
2003
Chicago Fire FC
MLS Cup loss
2004
Columbus Crew
Conference Semifinal loss
2005
San Jose Earthquakes
Conference Semifinal loss
2006
D.C. United
Conference Final loss
2007
D.C. United
Conference Semifinal loss
2008
Columbus Crew
MLS Cup champions
2009
Columbus Crew
Conference Semifinal loss
2010
LA Galaxy
Conference Final loss
2011
LA Galaxy
MLS Cup champions
2012
San Jose Earthquakes
Conference Semifinal loss
2013
New York Red Bulls
Conference Semifinal loss
2014
Seattle Sounders
Conference Final loss
2015
New York Red Bulls
Conference Final loss
2016
FC Dallas
Conference Semifinal loss
2017
Toronto FC
MLS Cup champions
2018
New York Red Bulls
Conference Final loss
2019
LAFC
Conference Final loss
2020
Philadelphia Union
Round One loss
MLS Cup Playoffs New England Revolution

