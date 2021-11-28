How have Supporters' Shield winners fared in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

In 2021, the New England Revolution have set an MLS single-season points record (73) en route to cruising to the Supporters’ Shield. But as the Revs begin their quest for a first-ever MLS Cup title, history is not on their side.
Just seven of the last 25 Supporters’ Shield winners went on to capture MLS Cup, with Toronto FC the latest side to accomplish that double as part of their historic treble-winning season in 2017.
Why has it been so difficult? Arguments could be made about the pressure of expectations or the long layoff before a first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match – in the Revs case, their Eastern Conference Semifinal against New York City FC on Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) will be 23 days since a Decision Day defeat to Inter Miami CF.
Here's a look at the history of Supporters' Shield winners and their postseason finish. This year's championship will be awarded Dec. 11.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Playoff finish
|
1996
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
Conference Final loss
|
1997
|
D.C. United
|
MLS Cup champions
|
1998
|
LA Galaxy
|
Conference Final loss
|
1999
|
D.C. United
|
MLS Cup champions
|
2000
|
Kansas City Wizards
|
MLS Cup champions
|
2001
|
Miami Fusion
|
Semifinals loss
|
2002
|
LA Galaxy
|
MLS Cup champions
|
2003
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
MLS Cup loss
|
2004
|
Columbus Crew
|
Conference Semifinal loss
|
2005
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
Conference Semifinal loss
|
2006
|
D.C. United
|
Conference Final loss
|
2007
|
D.C. United
|
Conference Semifinal loss
|
2008
|
Columbus Crew
|
MLS Cup champions
|
2009
|
Columbus Crew
|
Conference Semifinal loss
|
2010
|
LA Galaxy
|
Conference Final loss
|
2011
|
LA Galaxy
|
MLS Cup champions
|
2012
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
Conference Semifinal loss
|
2013
|
New York Red Bulls
|
Conference Semifinal loss
|
2014
|
Seattle Sounders
|
Conference Final loss
|
2015
|
New York Red Bulls
|
Conference Final loss
|
2016
|
FC Dallas
|
Conference Semifinal loss
|
2017
|
Toronto FC
|
MLS Cup champions
|
2018
|
New York Red Bulls
|
Conference Final loss
|
2019
|
LAFC
|
Conference Final loss
|
2020
|
Philadelphia Union
|
Round One loss