How have Supporters' Shield winners fared in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

In 2021, the New England Revolution have set an MLS single-season points record (73) en route to cruising to the Supporters’ Shield. But as the Revs begin their quest for a first-ever MLS Cup title, history is not on their side.

Just seven of the last 25 Supporters’ Shield winners went on to capture MLS Cup, with Toronto FC the latest side to accomplish that double as part of their historic treble-winning season in 2017.

Why has it been so difficult? Arguments could be made about the pressure of expectations or the long layoff before a first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match – in the Revs case, their Eastern Conference Semifinal against New York City FC on Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) will be 23 days since a Decision Day defeat to Inter Miami CF.