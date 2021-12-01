Recap: New England Revolution 2 (3), New York City FC 2 (5)

Sean Johnson saved Adam Buksa 's penalty kick and all five of Johnson's teammates made theirs as New York City FC booked their first-ever Eastern Conference Final appearance, winning 5-3 in a shootout after playing the New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium.

Alexander Callens hammered home the final penalty kick to seal NYCFC's win and eliminate the record-breaking Supporters' Shield winners. The No. 4 seed had led for six minutes in regulation time and nine minutes of extra time in an enthralling and dramatic Conference Semifinal at the No. 1 seed.

Valentin Castellanos and Santiago Rodriguez scored for the visitors in their second match of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. But Castellanos was sent off for receiving his second yellow card offense four minutes after heading in his second postseason goal in the 109th minute, ensuring he'll miss this weekend's trip to Philadelphia Union to decide the East's MLS Cup representative.

With right back Tayvon Gray appearing to suffer a leg injury, and NYCFC exhausting all of their substitution windows, the visitors were effectively reduced to nine men. That helped the hosts equalize a second time, when Tajon Buchanan volleyed in Emmanuel Boateng's cross in the 118th minute.

Buksa scored New England's first equalizer 109 minutes earlier on Carles Gil's free-kick service to answer Rodriguez's side-footed snap finish.