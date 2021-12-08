Three big questions following New York Red Bulls' 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With most clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

The 2021 MLS regular season has long been over and the unforgiving nature of single-elimination playoffs has sent more and more clubs officially to the offseason, joining 13 clubs that missed the playoffs.

RBNY are in a good spot heading into the offseason, but have a number of pressing questions to deal with before 2022.

It wasn’t quite perfect, but not half bad for what was a transitional year under new manager Gerhard Struber and a ton of new starters. Plus, a ruptured Achilles limited former Defender of the Year Aaron Long , one of the club’s few key holdovers and veterans, to just five starts.

They started strong, but then faded a bit as spring turned to summer. Then as summer became the dog days of summer they absolutely crashed, falling well below the playoff radar. But they didn’t fold, fought back and made an impressive climb through Decision Day to keep their now-12-year playoff streak alive.

If Davis is available for free rather than a boatload of allocation money, he will not face a shortage of suitors.

If you run an expansion or struggling club seeking a hard reset for a new era, could you think of many better, realistically available players to start a cultural shift with than Davis? Dax McCarty (RBNY, Chicago, Nashville) and Walker Zimmerman (LAFC, Nashville) were traded multiple times for this very reason; Alex Ring (Austin FC) was not cheap, either.

The midfielder made around $400,000 last year, per MLSPA. A raise could take him close to or above the TAM range ($612,500 in 2021).

Davis, who turns 29 ahead of next season, played every single minute for the Red Bulls in 2021. He’s been a regular starter for five years, in the first team for seven years and with the club in some capacity for more than a decade. He's integral to the locker room and one of the few veterans guiding a young squad.

First and foremost: Captain Sean Davis is out of contract. The club and player are in negotiations, but nothing has been sorted yet.

Head of sport Kevin Thelwell spoke of doing less than the club did last winter, where about a dozen players came and went.

“Last year it was clear we were in a roster rebuild,” Thelwell said after their season ended. “I don’t think we’re in a roster rebuild now, but I do see room for improvement. We want to support the current group of players we got – it has potential. We want to give Gerhard and the group the best possible chance to succeed.”

And that is true. They’re not in a rebuild this year, there are plenty of strengths and core pieces in place. Perhaps they don’t quite bring in another dozen, but they do have a number of key players to add. So it’s looking like another transformational window.

Exiting the club this month are three starters (Kyle Duncan, Fabio, Andrew Gutman); one wonderkid who had mostly been a starter before his injury (Caden Clark); and one regular from the last half-decade, a key locker room veteran (Daniel Royer).

Duncan’s contract expired and he signed in Belgium, while loans for Fabio and Andrew Gutman expired. The Red Bulls opted against picking up Fabio’s purchase option despite a promising season. One would imagine the number wasn’t palatable from Oeste FC. Gutman will head to Atlanta United after his loan expires. Clark goes to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, though there were talks of him possibly returning to RBNY on loan at some point.

That’s a lot of minutes and influences!

We just talked about Davis, his future isn’t 100% locked down yet. RBNY are in negotiations with Stoke City and Tom Edwards about keeping the defender in New York as well, but that also isn’t locked down just yet.