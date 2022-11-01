Three big questions following Austin FC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Austin FC version ). Read that, too.

MLS Cup 2022 is set, with just two teams left standing in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. That means the other 26 clubs (plus St. Louis !) are in full offseason mode. The Conference Finalists are the latest to see their seasons end and the offseason begin.

It was a sophomore breakout for Austin FC , jumping all the way to second place in the Western Conference and an appearance in the Western Conference Final. They played front-footed soccer in front of a great home crowd and, with Sebastian Driussi at the center of the attack, seem well positioned to remain at this end of the conference.

Emiliano Rigoni did not look great in limited minutes down the stretch, particularly so in the Western Conference Final. He was one of many Austin players who weren’t great against LAFC.

The question isn’t meant to single out Rigoni, but to implicitly point out the DP spot used to sign him was their biggest chip left to alter the roster. They don’t have a ton of top-end flexibility, with all three DP spots taken, as well as all three U22 Initiative slots.

Perhaps if they squeeze allocation money somewhere out of the couch cushions and behind the TV stand, Austin could theoretically add a Young DP and buy down Alex Ring, but that feels unlikely

Adapting to MLS is not easy. Rigoni has played in a ton of different leagues in his career and is 29 years old, so the hope was he’d settle quickly and make an impact in 2022, but it didn’t happen. Rigoni had 0g/0a in 447 minutes between the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. It was not encouraging, but it's still a small sample size and he'll have a chance to prove he’s an impact player in 2023.

Rigoni turns 30 in February. He’s clearly very talented, but has played for eight different teams since 2015. He has scored more than four goals in a single league campaign just one time in his career (2017 in Argentina). Adding in his appearances with Sao Paolo before joining Austin, he has 2g/3a in 41 games this calendar year.