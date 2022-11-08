Three big questions following LAFC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( LAFC version ). Read that, too.

An instant-classic MLS Cup 2022 has just passed. While it won’t soon fade from memory, that means all 29 teams now are fully in offseason mode, with St. Louis CITY SC joining the league. What will the offseason have in store for LAFC and Philly ?

This is it, this is what we’re all here for… but the offseason has officially begun. So while continuing to smile about 2022, LAFC have an eye on 2023 and beyond.

LAFC won MLS Cup on Saturday over the Philadelphia Union after winning the Supporters’ Shield a month ago, the first team to do the Shield-Cup double since Toronto FC in 2017. They’ve been celebrating and will keep celebrating, as they should.

All the hard work all the teams put in. All the hope all harbor at the start of the year – real or imagined. All the ups and downs throughout the season. There can only be one team standing at the end. And this year it was LAFC.

Let’s get this out of the way first. After not making much of an impact (at all) after signing in the summer, and not playing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs minute before coming off the bench in MLS Cup… Gareth Bale stepped up in a huge moment and delivered a huge goal to tie the game at 3-3 in the 128th (!!) minute and send it to penalties.

Bale has a track record of doing that, in Champions League Finals for Real Madrid and key international spots for Wales, who he just led to their first World Cup in 64 years.

Bale’s MLS Cup heroics was an awesome story and an awesome moment. The World Cup will be too, even if Wales go three-and-out in Group B. Just getting back there is great. Will that be it for his career? TBD.

The legendary winger is under contract through next summer. If LAFC pick up his option, he’d become a DP. Given his injury history and lack of minutes on the field, it’d be a stretch to imagine LAFC would want to make him a DP unless something drastically changes over the winter. His fit on the field with Carlos Vela is not great.