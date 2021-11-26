Transfer Tracker

Kyle Duncan departs New York Red Bulls, signs for Belgium's KV Oostende

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kyle Duncan RBNY

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

What was recently reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert became official Thursday: 2021 New York Red Bulls standout Kyle Duncan is moving on to Belgium.

Belgian Pro League club KV Oostende announced they have signed the 24-year-old on a free transfer through 2025 after two years as a regular starter at Red Bull Arena, primarily at right back.

Originally signed in 2018 after spending two years in France with FC Valenciennes, Duncan made 55 of his 72 MLS appearances for the Red Bulls in the last two years, appearing in all 23 regular-season contests in 2020 and all but two this past league campaign.

He contributed four goals and seven assists over those two seasons.

Duncan joins an Oostende side that currently sits 13th in Belgium's top flight after a fifth-place finish a season ago.

In other MLS-Belgium connections, New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchananwill join Club Brugge in the winter and ex-Colorado Rapids defender Sam Vines joined Royal Antwerp over the summer.

