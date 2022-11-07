Three big questions following Philadelphia Union's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Philadelphia Union version ). Read that, too.

An instant-classic MLS Cup 2022 has just passed. While it won’t soon fade from memory, that means all 29 teams now are fully in offseason mode, with St. Louis CITY SC joining the league. What will the offseason have in store for LAFC and Philly ?

That game came with a roller coaster of emotion, including a late equalizer in regular time, then what they thought was a late game-winner in extra time – both via Jack Elliott .

Paxten Aaronson is on his way to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, as I first reported on Friday. Sources overwhelmingly expect Kai Wagner to depart as well. Maybe Olivier Mbaizo, too. Probably not Jack McGlynn… but there is a ton of interest in McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan, two more homegrowns and US youth internationals.

Wagner is the most difficult to replace from that group. He’s been the best left back in the league (and essentially one of the best three LBs in the league since he got here four seasons ago), almost leading the league in assists (15) from defense. The way he gets forward is a huge part of the Union’s tactics (providing width at fullback in a 4-4-2 tight diamond is a huge task) and his set-piece delivery is elite. That will be difficult to replace.

Jim Curtin has spoken about backup left back Matt Real for years. Anton Sorenson also signed a homegrown deal this year and is highly rated. Will that be enough or will they go out for another, more senior left back option as well?

Aaronson would have had a bigger role… but Best XI midfielder Dániel Gazdag was in front of him. They still got a really great deal for the rising US youth international (sources say $4 million upfront, add-ons, plus a big sell-on percentage). In Nathan Harriel, they also have a ready-made replacement for Mbaizo if he departs after likely playing with Cameroon at the World Cup (Harriel was starting earlier in the year but Mbazio got the job back).