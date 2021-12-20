Three big questions following Colorado Rapids' 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

An MLS Cup champion has been crowned, the 2021 season is officially over and focus shifts to 2022 for all 28 (!) clubs as Charlotte FC also enters MLS.

Colorado won't sneak up on anyone next season and, truth be told, they shouldn't have been this year.

Their playoff run didn't last, though. Their undoing was a tight 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers on a set-piece goal that included a deflection and a few bounces. Such is the nature of the playoffs, one cruel moment ends a season full of wonderful work.

The Rapids were fun. Chameleonic in both tactics, starting XIs and goal scorers, Colorado won a lot of games in a lot of different ways. The front office and coaching staff deserve a ton of credit for the team they put together and maximized, and they're set up to challenge yet again in 2022.

They were immediately pretty good in 2019 under interim manager Conor Casey, then Fraser from day one. But 2020 brought the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and 2021 brought the top seed in the Western Conference as well as qualification to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League .

The Rapids have maximized their talent and spend, with GM Padraig Smith and the front office finding undervalued talent and Coach of the Year runner-up Fraser getting the most out of the roster in front of him. Truly a masterclass. They are deliberately a very deep, balanced and amorphous team. The Rapids not only topped the West, but did so in numerous different tactics and game plans. It was awesome to watch.

Soccer is a weak-link sport. That means it's more important for your 11th-best starting player to be good than it is for your best player to be a superstar. That makes it different than, say, basketball, which is a star-dominant sport. The Rapids mastered that this year, accomplishing what they did essentially without any Designated Players. Younes Namli was the club's only DP, but he didn't play much due to a long-term injury. Six players scored four goals or more; 18 (!!!) different players scored at least one goal. Every single field player who spent more than 500 minutes on the field had a goal contribution.

But regular-season success and playoff success require different ingredients. Namely, top-end stars typically set the stage in the playoffs. Sebastian Blanco dominated a few games for MLS Cup finalists Portland Timbers, while Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos scored in all three playoff games he was available for as NYCFC lifted the trophy.

Where's the next step for improvement with this group?

Spending big on a DP isn't the only way to get better, it should be pointed out. The Rapids' trade for Mark-Anthony Kaye lifted the needle, as he's among the league's best central midfielders. Auston Trusty boosted the defense after being acquired from the Philadelphia Union. I voted him on my Best XI ballot. There are other avenues to take another step that don't require a $10 million transfer fee and big DP contract (though that obviously doesn't hurt).