Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Portland Timbers 1

Larrys Mabiala 's 90th-minute goal helped the Portland Timbers reach the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs in dramatic fashion, defeating the Colorado Rapids 1-0 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Thursday in the first ever MLS game on Thanksgiving Day.

Portland overcame an injury to star midfielder Sebastian Blanco early in the second half before Mabiala netted his second goal of the postseason just prior to stoppage time to seal the victory for the Timbers, setting up a date with the winner of Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake next weekend.

The Timbers were actually fortunate to head into the halftime break with the game still scoreless as both Auston Trusty and Dominique Badji had open headers early on for the Rapids they could not convert.

And the challenge became even tougher for the Timbers, when they lost Blanco to an injury just seven minutes into the second half as the Argentine midfielder left the game in some obvious discomfort, clutching the back of his leg.

However, Portland responded well and in the 65th minute, they came within inches of shocking the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. A shot from José Van Rankin was miraculously cleared off the line by Danny Wilson, much to the delight of Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who was beaten on the play.

The Timbers continued to press forward, and in the 90th minute, Portland's effort paid dividends as a scrambled corner kick was eventually pounced on by Mabiala and struck into the back of the night to make it 1-0, sending the visitors into the next round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.