Report: Colorado Rapids set to sign Brazilian midfielder

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

The Colorado Rapids are closing in on signing attacking midfielder Max Alves from Brazilian side Flamengo, according to multiple reports.

Grupo Globo reported the player's imminent arrival to Colorado, along with Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

Commonly known as Max, the 20-year-old attacker established himself as a highly-rated prospect coming through Flamengo's youth set-up before making his first-team debut in 2021. He made six Serie A appearances for Flamengo, scoring one goal, before getting loaned to Cuiabá, where he scored once in 15 league games.

Colorado have been in the market for attacking reinforcements with the offseason departure of Younes Namli, their sole Designated Player in 2021. Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett has also been the subject of speculation for a move overseas.

Should his arrival be made official, Max would inject quality as head coach Robin Fraser's group prepares for the 2022 season. Colorado will compete in the Concacaf Champions League and look to build upon topping the Western Conference in 2021.

