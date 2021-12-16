Report: Colorado Rapids set to sign Brazilian midfielder

The Colorado Rapids are closing in on signing attacking midfielder Max Alves from Brazilian side Flamengo, according to multiple reports.

Vendido pelo Flamengo ao Colorado Rapids, dos EUA, Max assinará com a nova equipe no máximo até quarta. Contrato será até 12/2026. Detalhes da venda: US$ 1 milhão (R$ 5,6 milhões) em duas parcelas por 80% US$ 750 mil à vista US$ 250 mil no meio de 2022 Fla mantém 20% https://t.co/d0Oke28tAw

Commonly known as Max, the 20-year-old attacker established himself as a highly-rated prospect coming through Flamengo's youth set-up before making his first-team debut in 2021. He made six Serie A appearances for Flamengo, scoring one goal, before getting loaned to Cuiabá, where he scored once in 15 league games.

Colorado have been in the market for attacking reinforcements with the offseason departure of Younes Namli, their sole Designated Player in 2021. Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett has also been the subject of speculation for a move overseas.