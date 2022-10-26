Three big questions following CF Montréal's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( CF Montréal version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another four clubs to the offseason after the Conference Semifinals, with just four teams left standing. The other 24 (plus St. Louis !) are in full offseason mode.

It was a fantastic 2022 season, but perhaps more than any of the other seven conference semifinalists across the league, CFMTL are at an inflection point this winter.

CF Montréal were among the most pleasant surprises in the league this year. After a quietly solid 2021 season, the club took off this year, playing aesthetically-pleasing soccer under Wilfried Nancy and finishing second in the Eastern Conference standings. They lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to New York City FC and head into the offseason with a lot of questions.

First things first: Wilfried Nancy is under contract for 2023. His contract option was automatically triggered when they made the playoffs. VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said Tuesday he wants Nancy here for next season and beyond.

What is also true: The Columbus Crew have made Nancy a target for their head coaching vacancy, per sources. Montréal would need to give permission for Columbus (or anyone else) to interview Nancy. If he were to leave, Montréal would have to agree to compensation.

Montréal could just play hardball and refuse any advances. That’s easier in theory than it is in practice. What does Nancy want? Because if he wants to go, it becomes much harder to take the hardball stance.

On Tuesday, at his end-of-season availability, Nancy declined to comment on his future.

"Today is the end-of-season presser, I don't want to talk about my situation," Nancy said. "We'll have time to talk about it later but now we talk about the season."

Nancy was just named runner-up for 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, finishing behind Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin. He’s done a phenomenal job at the club, coming in as someone unknown to most of the league, in the shadow of Thierry Henry departing, and dealing with COVID-19 implications that meant the first half of the 2021 season was spent entirely on the road.

He helped develop a lot of players, headlined by Djordje Mihailovic and Ismaël Koné. Mihailovic had 13g/22a across 61 matches and has signed for Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for around $6 million. Koné broke through and will be in Europe soon as well.

There’s no surprise Columbus would want Nancy. It’s an attractive job, with Lucas Zelarayan and Cucho Hernandez headlining the roster, so there may be mutual interest at play. Keep an eye on this.

Defender Kamal Miller was asked about Nancy’s future Tuesday as well and he sums up the sentiment.