What the 2022 MLS season meant for FC Cincinnati

Three years as the worst team in the world followed by… my god.

When Chris Albright was hired as GM last autumn and Pat Noonan as head coach a couple of months later, the hope was both guys could take their vast MLS experience and infuse it into a team that had been built, torn down and rebuilt over the prior 36 months by guys who'd had none. Maybe by mid-2022 they could look non-catastrophic, and maybe by mid-2023 they could look pretty decent.

The timeline, it turns out, was much quicker than that. Albright laced the roster with MLS veterans, bringing in guys like Junior Moreno, Alvas Powell, Dom Badji and Ray Gaddis (taken out of retirement), all of which provided a level of stability previous iterations of the Garys had lacked.

And then Noonan got to work, squeezing the absolute best out of guys at the top end of the roster, developing the kids and instituting a wide-open, attacking style that made for weekly, must-watch soccer (they scored 64 goals this year; they’d scored 80 total in their first three).

Which led them to the playoffs. And led them to a playoff win, and eventually a knock-down, drag-out, make ‘em earn every inch exit against a great Philadelphia Union side – the very team Albright and Noonan had come from.