CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama won't return for 2023

CF Montréal midfielder and captain Victor Wanyama won’t be back for the 2023 MLS season, he confirmed in a Tuesday media availability.

The former Kenya national team captain has been CFM’s sole Designated Player this year, helping steer the club toward possibly the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Heading a Decision Day matchup at Inter Miami CF on Sunday (2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), they're in second place and hot on the Philadelphia Union's tail after losing just once since mid-July (10W-1L-3D stretch).

Wanyama joined Montréal ahead of the 2020 campaign, arriving from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract. He had been with Tottenham since 2016, with prior stops at Southampton, Celtic and Beerschot across Europe.

The 31-year-old has five goals and seven assists in 79 games (77 starts) during his Montréal career, offering a veteran presence as they’ve transitioned from the Thierry Henry era to current manager Wilfried Nancy.