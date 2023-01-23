"The FC Dallas agenda” rises again at USMNT January camp

From the identity of their next head coach to the shape of their preparations for the next World Cup and beyond, a great deal about the US men’s national team is up in the air at the moment.

One of the few predictable elements around the program, though: From World Cup to January camp, competitive fixture windows to offseason workouts and friendlies, most any USMNT roster these days will sport an FC Dallas flavor.

The roster that Gregg Berhalter took to Qatar two months ago had four alumni from the club’s fertile youth system (Kellyn Acosta, Jesús Ferreira, Weston McKennie and Shaq Moore). Another, Walker Zimmerman, spent the first half-decade of his first-team career in North Texas. Several other current or former FCDers topped the lists of near-misses from that squad, like Paul Arriola, Reggie Cannon, Ricardo Pepi and Chris Richards.

It’s much the same at this month’s winter gathering under interim boss Anthony Hudson in Carson, California. Despite limited overlap with the aforementioned World Cup squad, Acosta, Arriola, Ferreira, Zimmerman and midfielder Paxton Pomykal are currently in the fold, while Jonathan Gómez and Alejandro Zendejas can also trace their developmental roots back to Frisco.

Those last two, it should be noted, are Mexican-American dual nationals whose allegiance has been keenly courted by both sides of the border rivalry.

Add in the fact that Berhalter’s former assistant Nico Estevez is now the head coach at FCD and has instituted a press-and-possess 4-3-3 system quite similar to the USMNT’s current approach, and the shared DNA becomes a powerful factor for those seeking to follow suit.

“The support back home [at FCD] has been tremendous with Paul and Jesús coming in [to the national team] a lot, and obviously Nico as well, telling me keep my head up,” Pomykal told reporters on Saturday as he rejoined the USMNT for the first time since earning his first senior international cap in a friendly vs. Uruguay in September 2019.

“Ultimately, my focus was all back home and with [Dallas] and performing well. At the end of the day, that's how you get here. But I'm happy to be with those guys. And they've obviously had tremendous careers here with the national team, and hopefully, I can follow in their footsteps. And they've given me great advice, both on and off the field, just as people.”

The quality behind the “agenda”