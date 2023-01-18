USA January camp roster: 24 players to begin 2026 World Cup cycle

The US men’s national team have called in 24 players for their annual January camp, which officially begins the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil and includes friendlies against Serbia (Jan. 25) and Colombia (Jan. 28) at MLS venues – first at LAFC 's Banc of California Stadium and then at LA Galaxy 's Dignity Health Sports Park.

Since Gregg Berhalter's deal as head coach expired after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT's training camp will be overseen by assistant coach Anthony Hudson . Fellow World Cup assistant B.J. Callaghan and U-20 head coach Mikey Varas will also serve as assistant coaches.

Thirteen players are uncapped, 11 of whom are being summoned to their first USMNT camp. Eight players are also age-eligible for the 2024 Summer Olympics, while three helped the USA claim the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship and qualify for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Seven players feature for clubs outside of MLS, marking the highest foreign-based contingent ever in a USMNT January camp. With the gathering falling outside of the designated calendar for international competition, clubs aren’t required to release players – meaning January camp typically consists largely of US-based players who aren’t in season (the 2023 MLS campaign begins Feb. 25).

The roster includes 15 active MLS players, while NYCFC captain Sean Johnson is listed as unattached as he explores free agency. Several MLS homegrown products – Aaronson (ex- Philadelphia Union ) and Slonina (ex- Chicago Fire FC ) – are also included after the teenagers moved to top-five European leagues this winter.

Notable names

Vazquez gets rewarded for a breakout 2022 season where 18 goals and six assists for FC Cincinnati earned him a spot on the 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire. Vazquez represented the US at the 2015 U-17 World Cup alongside Zendejas, who’s the only Mexico-based player on the roster. They’re both eligible to represent Mexico and are uncapped by the USMNT.

Gressel, a German-born wingback, earns his first call-up after obtaining his US citizenship last November and brings nearly 200 games of experience. Two fellow MLS defenders, Jones and Tolkin, are seeking their first cap and could offer a long-term option beyond first-choice left back Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

Williamson and Pomykal are hoping to carve out a greater role in the 2026 cycle, possibly providing options behind Europe-based standouts Yunus Musah (Valencia) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) in the No. 8 spots. They have a combined five caps so far.

Slonina, 18, can become the youngest goalkeeper to appear for the USMNT. Aaronson, if he features, can become part of the eighth set of brothers to represent the USMNT – alongside his older brother Brenden (Leeds United).