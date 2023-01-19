Top 5 most intriguing call-ups: USMNT January camp

A record seven call-ups arrive from overseas clubs across seven different nations, including recently-sold MLS homegrown exports Paxten Aaronson (ex- Philadelphia ) and Gaga Slonina (ex- Chicago ). There’s a 29-year-old newbie who plays for a Canadian club and only recently became US-eligible despite being an established MLS standout, as well as a teenage prospect who hasn’t even made his MLS first-team debut yet. Two members of the squad aren’t currently attached to a club employer at all.

The 2023 edition of the US men’s national team ’s annual domestic winter gathering arrives at a strange moment for the program. The head coaching position is unsettled ( assistant Anthony Hudson will oversee proceedings on an interim basis while U.S. Soccer conducts a post- World Cup review) and the MLS preseason it was designed to supplement now starts several weeks earlier than in past decades, creating an overlap with those club sessions and thus a shorter USMNT camp than usual.

Jonathan Gómez, Real Sociedad (Defender)

One of the most prominent Mexican-American dual nationals whose allegiance remains undecided, JoGo’s latest USMNT stint will be keenly watched. The young North Texan has spent time with both national teams, and at multiple age levels, as he and his family mull his big decision. It’s not hard to see why this potential heir to Antonee “Jedi” Robinson is being so heavily courted.

A product of FC Dallas’ fertile academy, Gómez won two USL League One trophies with North Texas SC, the club’s second team, in 2019 before decamping for USL Championship side Louisville City the following year, where he earned All-USL first team and USLC Young Player of the Year honors. A leap to LaLiga followed, and he’s been steadily working his way up the ranks in the Basque Country amid fierce competition at Real Sociedad – all before he turns 20 later this year.

Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Defender)

Nearly six years after he burst onto the scene as a surprise 2017 MLS Rookie of the Year in Atlanta United’s inaugural season, Gresselmania has finally reached the USMNT, thanks to the naturalized German’s completion of the US citizenship process, a process sped along by his marriage to his college sweetheart Casey. This first call-up is an honor well-earned by consistent productivity with ATL, D.C. United and now the Vancouver Whitecaps.