USA World Cup roster: 26 players called up for Qatar 2022 tournament

The US men’s national team have named their roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with head coach Gregg Berhalter announcing his 26 selections Wednesday.

After group-stage play, the top two finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage. The final will be held Dec. 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The 26-player squad is the USMNT’s second-youngest World Cup roster with an average age of 25 years, 175 days when taking the field against Wales. Twenty-one of 26 players contributed to the USMNT's World Cup qualifying campaign.

After becoming the youngest nation to qualify for Qatar 2022 this spring (third place in Concacaf), 25 of 26 players have been selected for their first World Cup roster. DeAndre Yedlin is the lone holdover from the Brazil 2014 squad; the USMNT didn't qualify for Russia 2018.

Nine MLS players are on the squad, which will become official once it's submitted before the FIFA deadline on Nov. 14. After the roster is submitted, injured players can be replaced up until 24 hours before the USA’s opening match against Wales.

Ins & outs

The USMNT’s roster does not include Middlesborough goalkeeper Zack Steffen, FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola and FC Groningen striker Ricardo Pepi. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) and Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), two center backs, are both out injured.

But plenty of stars are on the plane, ranging from Adams and McKennie to Pulisic and Reyna. On paper, this could be the USMNT's most-talented roster to compete at a World Cup.

“We are excited to take this group to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Berhalter said in a release. “Final roster decisions are always difficult, and we appreciate everyone’s contributions who helped us get to this point.

"We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit, and one that is ready to compete. We are extremely proud and honored to represent the United States and appreciate all the amazing support from our fans as we head to Qatar.”