Team of the Week presented by Audi: Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers awaken in Week 16

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers both surged upstream last weekend after hitting roadblocks, and now they lead Week 16's Team of the Week presented by Audi.

For Philadelphia, that meant moving atop the Eastern Conference standings via a wild 2-1 win over New York City FC. It involved an all-action performance from midfielder Jose Martinez, whose deflected long-range shot in second-half stoppage time secured three points for head coach Jim Curtin’s side – and snapped a frustrating four-game streak of draws at Subaru Park. 

Meanwhile, the Timbers ended a four-game winless streak with conviction, beating the Colorado Rapids, 3-0, behind a brace from striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda. Center back Bill Tuiloma had a beautiful long-ball assist and was otherwise dynamite as the New Zealand international continued a true level-up campaign.

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar joins the front three after his brace powered a 3-1 win at D.C. United, while CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto had one goal and one assist in a 2-1 bounceback result vs. Charlotte FC.

Martinez’s central midfield partner is Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio, who scored the opener in a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United, and they’re flanked by Inter Miami CF’s Indiana Vassilev and Seattle Sounders FC’s Cristian Roldan. Vassilev was a super-sub in Miami’s 2-1 comeback win vs. Minnesota United FC, scoring twice off the bench in quickfire fashion, while Roldan had one goal and one assist as Seattle stayed red-hot with a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Tuiloma’s joined in defense by two fullbacks who were fantastic in both directions during 2-0 victories: LAFC’s Diego Palacios and Houston Dynamo FC’s Adam Lundqvist. Palacios had an insurance goal vs. the New York Red Bulls, and Lundqvist had an assist vs. Chicago Fire FC.

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic backstops the 3-4-3 formation after posting a six-save shutout of Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a 0-0 road draw, his first MLS clean sheet.

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Djordje Petrovic (NE) – Diego Palacios (LAFC), Bill Tuiloma (POR), Adam Lundqvist (HOU) – Indiana Vassilev (MIA), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Jose Martinez (PHI), Cristian Roldan (SEA)  – Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (POR), Romell Quioto (MTL)

Coach: Jim Curtin (PHI)

Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Jesus David Murillo (LAFC), Jack Elliott (PHI), Sebastian Driussi (ATX), Bryce Duke (MIA), Jordan Morris (SEA), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

