Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal, Philadelphia Union show elite status in Week 29

There’s little standing in the way of CF Montréal and the Philadelphia Union nowadays, leading to the Eastern Conference’s top two sides spearheading MLS Week 29’s Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Montréal roared back for a 4-3 Canadian Classique win over Toronto FC, setting a club record for single-season wins (16), points (52) and goals scored (53). To get there, striker Kei Kamara (one goal, one assist) and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic – whose long-range blast was the latest indicator of his wintertime move to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar – played big roles.

Philadelphia earned a 2-0 road win over the New York Red Bulls, setting their own club record for single-season wins (17) and points (60), all while outscoring their opponents by an 18-1 margin as of late – the largest goal difference in a four-match span in MLS history. Best XI-caliber midfielder Daniel Gazdag stayed red hot with the clinching strike, and Jim Curtin gets top coaching honors after smoothly instituting several lineup changes.

The other defender is San Jose Earthquakes center back Rodrigues, a summertime loan signing from Brazil’s Grêmio who was phenomenal in a 2-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.