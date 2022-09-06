Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal, Philadelphia Union show elite status in Week 29

There’s little standing in the way of CF Montréal and the Philadelphia Union nowadays, leading to the Eastern Conference’s top two sides spearheading MLS Week 29’s Team of the Week presented by Audi.
Montréal roared back for a 4-3 Canadian Classique win over Toronto FC, setting a club record for single-season wins (16), points (52) and goals scored (53). To get there, striker Kei Kamara (one goal, one assist) and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic – whose long-range blast was the latest indicator of his wintertime move to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar – played big roles.
Philadelphia earned a 2-0 road win over the New York Red Bulls, setting their own club record for single-season wins (17) and points (60), all while outscoring their opponents by an 18-1 margin as of late – the largest goal difference in a four-match span in MLS history. Best XI-caliber midfielder Daniel Gazdag stayed red hot with the clinching strike, and Jim Curtin gets top coaching honors after smoothly instituting several lineup changes.
We’d be remiss not to spotlight Nashville SC as well, after the Coyotes’ 3-0 win over Austin FC established a club record of four straight wins. Hany Mukhtar strengthened his Landon Donovan MLS MVP credentials with a second-half brace, plus moved into the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead over Austin’s Sebastian Driussi with 21g/11a. US international center back Walker Zimmerman’s thunderous header started the victory, and he affirmed his back-to-back MLS Defender of the Year honors throughout the match.
In midfield, Gazdag and Mihailovic are supplemented by Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) and Sebastian Lletget (FC Dallas). Acosta had 1g/1a in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC as he further paces the league in assists (16), while Lletget had two helpers in a 3-0 win at Minnesota United FC as his midseason trade acquisition from the New England Revolution continues to pay dividends.
LAFC right back Ryan Hollingshead supplied the game-winner in a 2-0 home victory over Real Salt Lake, snapping a three-game losing streak from the Supporters’ Shield leaders. The other flank goes to Seattle Sounders FC left back Nouhou Tolo, whose 1g/1a in a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC included a much-anticipated first goal for the club during the Cameroon international’s sixth season in Rave Green.
The other defender is San Jose Earthquakes center back Rodrigues, a summertime loan signing from Brazil’s Grêmio who was phenomenal in a 2-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Picking one goalkeeper was the toughest call in Week 29, but the top spot goes to Revs backstop Djordje Petrovic – ever so slightly over Chicago Fire FC’s Gaga Slonina. Petrovic, in a 3-0 home win over New York City FC, had seven saves in his seventh clean sheet of the season through only 16 starts.
Team of the Week (4-4-2, left to right): Djordje Petrovic (NE) – Nouhou Tolo (SEA), Rodrigues (SJ), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) – Luciano Acosta (CIN), Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Sebastian Lletget (DAL), Djordje Mihailovic (MTL) – Kei Kamara (MTL), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
Coach: Jim Curtin (PHI)
Bench: Gaga Slonina (CHI), Nick Hagglund (CIN), Felipe Gutierrez (COL), Alan Velasco (DAL), Santiago Moreno (POR), Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Javier Hernandez (LA)
