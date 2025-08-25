Leagues Cup 2025: Which players will decide the semifinals?

Let's look at the players to watch and how they will determine who reaches the final on Aug. 31. Several 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spots are also up for grabs, awarded to the tournament's top three finishers.

LIONEL MESSI: Will Messi be healthy and ready to play? That's the biggest question going into the Leagues Cup semifinals. Messi has been on an absolute tear lately when he's on the pitch. He looked at about 70% health against LA in league play two weekends ago, notching a goal and a breathtaking assist to Luis Suárez. But he's missed Inter Miami's last two games, putting pressure on others to deliver. If Messi is back and available for Inter Miami, the 2023 Leagues Cup champions will be the favorites. Nobody else in MLS can affect the game in the final third like their No. 10.

LUIS SUÁREZ: If Messi isn't available, it will all be about Suárez. The Uruguayan striker stepped up in Messi's absence during the quarterfinals, scoring two goals as Inter Miami eliminated LIGA MX giants Tigres. Suárez won't run past you anymore, but he's so clever with how he comes off the backline to operate underneath as a creative player. His vision and one-touch passing are next level, even if he doesn't score as much as he used to.