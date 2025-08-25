Leagues Cup 2025: Which players will decide the semifinals?

And then there were four.
Major League Soccer teams again dominated LIGA MX clubs in Leagues Cup, leaving us with two tasty semifinal matchups on Wednesday night.
There's a Florida Derby between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+), followed by LA Galaxy hosting Seattle Sounders FC (10:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; Univision).
Let's look at the players to watch and how they will determine who reaches the final on Aug. 31. Several 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spots are also up for grabs, awarded to the tournament's top three finishers.
LIONEL MESSI: Will Messi be healthy and ready to play? That's the biggest question going into the Leagues Cup semifinals. Messi has been on an absolute tear lately when he's on the pitch. He looked at about 70% health against LA in league play two weekends ago, notching a goal and a breathtaking assist to Luis Suárez. But he's missed Inter Miami's last two games, putting pressure on others to deliver. If Messi is back and available for Inter Miami, the 2023 Leagues Cup champions will be the favorites. Nobody else in MLS can affect the game in the final third like their No. 10.
LUIS SUÁREZ: If Messi isn't available, it will all be about Suárez. The Uruguayan striker stepped up in Messi's absence during the quarterfinals, scoring two goals as Inter Miami eliminated LIGA MX giants Tigres. Suárez won't run past you anymore, but he's so clever with how he comes off the backline to operate underneath as a creative player. His vision and one-touch passing are next level, even if he doesn't score as much as he used to.
TADEO ALLENDE: The third man in Miami's attack is Allende, and he might be the most important. Not because of goals and assists, but because he can create space by simply using his speed to run in behind the backline. Inter Miami often control the game with possession, but if you never threaten the space behind a backline, it can be easy to defend them. That's where Allende comes in; he's a smart player who keeps the defense honest. This will be crucial for Miami to create chances against Orlando.
MARTÍN OJEDA: Before Orlando City's 0-0 draw and penalty win against Toluca in the quarterfinals, Ojeda had gone 15 straight games with a goal or assist. That's insane! He's in the zone right now and full of confidence. If Orlando beat Miami again, it will come down to Ojeda making brilliant decisions in the final third. He loves to operate in that left half-space between the midfield and backline, exactly where Sergio Busquets doesn't want to go. Further, Ojeda is great at making runs behind the backline and delivering a killer assist.
LUIS MURIEL: In two games against Miami this season (both Orlando City wins), Muriel has scored three times. He's been the difference-maker they've needed in the Florida Derby. Similar to Suárez, Muriel is highly technical and adept at coming off the backline into that underneath space and being a creator, but he's also dangerous and pacey. The Colombian striker can run in behind and finish his chances, too.
ALEX FREEMAN: One of the best right backs in MLS this season, Freeman has been a menace running up and down that right flank. He has especially dominated against the Herons. Inter Miami left back Jordi Alba (if he's healthy) is very aggressive in joining the attack and in transition moments, leaving his team vulnerable. These are the exact moments where Freeman has exploited space and changed games.
GABRIEL PEC: The Brazilian right winger hasn't been as consistent and dangerous as last season. However, he still has the quality, pace and skill to scare any backline in MLS. Pec can dribble past anyone, and he'll look to put Seattle left back Nouhou under pressure any chance he gets. The most important thing will be how efficient he is in front of goal when he gets his chances.
JOSEPH PAINTSIL: Paintsil has to be in the running for Leagues Cup MVP. The Ghana international has been dangerous and efficient in every game so far. He didn't get on the score sheet against Pachuca, but he was a menace for 90 minutes, constantly putting the backline on their heels. He will need to be aggressive and sharp against a stingy Seattle defense.
EMIRO GARCÉS: Garcés will be the most important player in this match, tasked with putting out fires every chance he gets. The young, athletic center back must be focused for 90 minutes. Seattle have clever attackers with good movement, and I have no doubt they will create advantages. But if Garcés can stay on his toes and be ready to make big plays, the Galaxy will have a chance.
JESÚS FERREIRA: When these teams met two weekends ago, Ferreira had a fantastic game. He was influential in the final third with clever passes and good movement, continuing to grow into his new role. With Albert Rusnák still out injured, Ferreira has had to step up as the creative force for Seattle. He's an intelligent player who knows how to attack spaces, but also has the speed to run in behind.
CRISTIAN ROLDAN: The box-to-box midfielder is having a great season (again) alongside Obed Vargas. He's a coach's dream, doing everything asked of him. He's strong in the duel, a great passer and smart in his positioning. With how fluid LA's midfield is, Roldan must be ready to break up plays and slow down the Galaxy attack. Cutting passing lanes and then springing the Seattle attack into transition will be crucial, and Roldan should be up for the task.
NOUHOU: I mentioned Nouhou earlier when I explained how important Gabriel Pec is for the LA Galaxy. This direct matchup will go a long way in determining how each team will find success. The Cameroon international is one of the best 1-v-1 defenders in MLS. If Nouhou can neutralize the most dangerous player on the field, Seattle will have the edge.